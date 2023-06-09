Artists join forces to bring Vienna to Marbella in a collective exhibition The collection will include works by artists based in both the Costa del Sol town and the Austrian city

The Gallery Arte 8 studio in Marbella (Avenida Alfonso Hohenlohe s/n) has joined forces with the Steiner Gallery in Vienna to present a collective art exhibition under the banner of Vienna in Marbella. The exhibition will present works by several artists who are based in both the Costa del Sol town and the Austrian city.

These will include IO Rasa, an artist who creates both pure abstractions and abstract portraits designed using mixed media on canvas to create texture, depth, and perspective. Her abstract portrait series, Glitch in Reality, is a reference to how social media affects our reality in various ways, "creating an un-reality or a glitch in the system".

Abstract artist Alexandro Hermann, a painter whose work is influenced by celebrated artists like Marc Rotko, Anselm Kiefer and Pierres Soulages, will also exhibit. The artist works in layers and sculpts his painting with pieces of paper, fabric or recycled objects that are superimposed like layers of life on the canvas.

The Slovakian artist, Zdenka, is also participating with her paintings of Disney characters and portraits using acrylics and different mixed media styles. The artist says that her colourful work, which has been exhibited in Vienna, Miami and New York, is inspired by pop art and focuses on women, beauty and everything which brings joy to her life.

Other artists taking part include Elke Schmoelzer, who describes her creations as "an experimental journey inspired by life, love and the deep blue sea"; Catherine Forcadette, who has lived in Spain for 20 years and whose colourful collages are created with different materials like plaster, paper and leaves; and the Swiss painter, Daniel Amberg, whose paintings are a mixture of pop art, realism, surrealism, symbolism and mysticism.

Unusual sculptures

The collection will also include the unusual art of Elvira Rajek, an Austrian artist whose works include assemblage, sculpture, video and object art. Having started with photographical art, she now focuses on shoe sculptures and assemblages, which, she says, "are assembled by the thoughts of my consciousness and subconsciousness to create a new vision".

The exhibition opens on Monday 12 and continues until Sunday 25 June.

The official inauguration takes place on Wednesday 14 June at 7pm, and all the artists will be on hand to discuss their work.

The collection can be viewed Monday to Saturday between 10.30am and 2pm, and from 4.30pm and 8.30pm. Sunday, 4.30pm to 8.30pm.