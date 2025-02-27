Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Anette Skou. SUR
Anette Skou&#039;s terracotta world

Anette Skou's terracotta world

The sculptures are all unique pieces and will be sold, with a share going to Soroptomist projects on the Costa

SUR IN ENGLISH

MALAGA.

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 14:25

After finishing as Coordinator of the Foreigners Department in Mijas town Hall, Anette Skou has dedicated most of her free time to making terracotta sculptures. More than two years of work will be exhibited for the first time at the cultural centre in La Cala de Mijas from 7 to 31 March.

The sculptures are unique pieces made of stoneware, black and white clay, maintaining their natural colour after firing, others with colours of natural pigments and acrylics.

Anette Skou uses her creativity in everything she does. "I have always been interested in art, I had plans as a teenager to do Fine Arts in my native country, Denmark, but due to life circumstances I settled here with my family on the Costa del Sol and until now I have not had enough time or the opportunity to dedicate myself to this type of creation."

Five per cent of sales will be allocated to Soroptimist International Costa del Sol projects which help victims of Gender Violence and victims of the recent DANA.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town bans tents and gazebos on beaches
  2. 2 Benalmádena announces project 'of great importance' to keep beaches in perfect condition
  3. 3 SUR in English print edition out on Thursday this week, ahead of Día de Andalucía
  4. 4 Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
  5. 5 This is the Harley Davidson designed on the Costa del Sol for a Spanish celebrity
  6. 6 Town hall begins comprehensive reform of two streets in La Cala de Mijas
  7. 7 New book details the history and importance of Costa del Sol river
  8. 8 Benalmádena boosts its physical exercise programme with new callisthenics area
  9. 9 The Malaga village that will be walking for charity this weekend
  10. 10 Fuengirola PP demands action from central government to repair lift at Los Boliches train station

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Anette Skou's terracotta world