Anette Skou's terracotta world

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 14:25
After finishing as Coordinator of the Foreigners Department in Mijas town Hall, Anette Skou has dedicated most of her free time to making terracotta sculptures. More than two years of work will be exhibited for the first time at the cultural centre in La Cala de Mijas from 7 to 31 March.
The sculptures are unique pieces made of stoneware, black and white clay, maintaining their natural colour after firing, others with colours of natural pigments and acrylics.
Anette Skou uses her creativity in everything she does. "I have always been interested in art, I had plans as a teenager to do Fine Arts in my native country, Denmark, but due to life circumstances I settled here with my family on the Costa del Sol and until now I have not had enough time or the opportunity to dedicate myself to this type of creation."
Five per cent of sales will be allocated to Soroptimist International Costa del Sol projects which help victims of Gender Violence and victims of the recent DANA.
