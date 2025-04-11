Anarchy in Malaga during night of hardcore punk rock

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 11 April 2025, 09:28 Compartir

Fans of hardcore punk should dig out their bondage trousers and outlandish T-shirts and spike their hair for a night of anarchic nostalgia at Eddy's Music Factory (Calle Pascal, Malaga) on Saturday 26 April.

The venue will present The Zex Pistols, a recently formed punk band, who, as the name might suggest, is a tribute to the British band fronted by Johnny Rotten who scandalised the nation during the punk rock revolution that turned the UK music scene on its head in 1976. The band, who have a string of gigs lined up along the coast throughout the year, are using the concert to record a promotional video, and the audience is encouraged to dress for the occasion to recreate the exciting ambience of the British punk rock and new wave era.

The band consists of four established Costa musicians: Ray Frost (Herman's Hermits), Martin Hope and Roly Quesnel (The Wasps), and new member Joel Dolben.

The group formed last year and have received rave reviews for their energetic stage show and their ability to reproduce the songs of one of the most outrageous bands in music history. Their repertoire consists of songs from The Pistols groundbreaking album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols. This album produced several hit singles for the band, including Anarchy in the UK, Pretty Vacant and God Save the Queen.

Tickets for the gig, which starts at 9pm, cost five euros.