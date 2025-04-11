Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Anarchy in Malaga during night of hardcore punk rock
What to do

Anarchy in Malaga during night of hardcore punk rock

The Zex Pistols will perform at Eddy's Music Factory on 26 April and the gig will be filmed for a promotional video

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 09:28

Fans of hardcore punk should dig out their bondage trousers and outlandish T-shirts and spike their hair for a night of anarchic nostalgia at Eddy's Music Factory (Calle Pascal, Malaga) on Saturday 26 April.

The venue will present The Zex Pistols, a recently formed punk band, who, as the name might suggest, is a tribute to the British band fronted by Johnny Rotten who scandalised the nation during the punk rock revolution that turned the UK music scene on its head in 1976. The band, who have a string of gigs lined up along the coast throughout the year, are using the concert to record a promotional video, and the audience is encouraged to dress for the occasion to recreate the exciting ambience of the British punk rock and new wave era.

The band consists of four established Costa musicians: Ray Frost (Herman's Hermits), Martin Hope and Roly Quesnel (The Wasps), and new member Joel Dolben.

The group formed last year and have received rave reviews for their energetic stage show and their ability to reproduce the songs of one of the most outrageous bands in music history. Their repertoire consists of songs from The Pistols groundbreaking album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols. This album produced several hit singles for the band, including Anarchy in the UK, Pretty Vacant and God Save the Queen.

Tickets for the gig, which starts at 9pm, cost five euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  5. 5 Foodie guide in Spain adds pet-friendly spots to its listings: these are the 37 locations in Andalucía
  6. 6 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Make the most of your outside spaces
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care
  9. 9 Malaga village celebrates 60 years of olive oil production
  10. 10 Town hall fine tunes park for 75th anniversary of iconic Holy Week event in Benalmádena

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Anarchy in Malaga during night of hardcore punk rock