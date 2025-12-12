An exhibition uncovers the Malaga behind Ankersmit's abstract art The painter showcases her career and her most recent production in an exhibition where the sea is the central theme in the rooms of the Sepulcro brotherhood

Paco Griñán Málaga Friday, 12 December 2025, 15:00 Share

She defines herself as an abstract painter and adds that her main inspiration is the Malaga landscape that always appears on the horizon, the sea. And a glance at her work confirms this. Not only because of the colours she uses, but also because the paintbrush rebels in her hand and the figurative takes centre stage.

There are the recognisable contours of the Balneario de los Baños del Carmen, at the foot of the waves; the stylised crane arms in the port; or the sailboats that race in the bay at weekends.

"Each work reflects a unique creative process, inspired by Malaga's light and emotional landscapes," confesses Marta Ruiz Ankersmit, who has opened her new solo exhibition at the Casa Hermandad del Sepulcro (Calle Alcazabilla, 5).

Zoom The Balneario de los Baños del Carmen appears in Ankersmit's abstract landscapes. SUR

Some thirty works make up this exhibition, which until 31 December will showcase both the career and the most recent production of this painter from Malaga, whose work is inspired by the "light and colours of Malaga", while exploring "textures and combinations that fuse tradition with modernity".

The exhibition route also reveals other overseas landscapes that have also greatly influenced her, such as the Japanese setting of some of her pieces in which gold, herons and bamboo take centre stage, or the jungle, in which the rough texture of the materials creates the sensation of entering the thicket.

"Transforming spaces and connecting through art" are the main themes of Ankersmit's production, whose work is appreciated by collectors and is exhibited in public spaces such as the Barceló Occidental Puerto Banús and Only You hotels in Malaga, and the restaurants Mar de Verum - where she exhibited her first works - and Araboka, in the capital. Pieces that do not conceal the fact that his main source of creation is the sea and the landscape that surrounds him, as the exhibition also shows.

"Although my painting is fundamentally abstract, some lines reveal that my great inspiration is Malaga, which for me is the most important part of the exhibition," explains Marta Ankersmit to SUR, who confesses that her favourite pieces are those that capture the Caleta, the Baños del Carmen and Muelle Uno, in which the sea is, of course, very present. Although most of them are acrylic on canvas, this section also includes three pieces on ceramic, including a work halfway between painting and sculpture, in which the well-known Palmeral de las Sorpresas and the Alcazaba, observed by that sea which without, this artist's work would not be understood.