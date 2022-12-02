Amateur music societies gear up for festive concerts throughout December Choirs and orchestras will perform concerts in Marbella, Fuengirola, Coín and Cártama

Some of the coast’s top amateur choirs and orchestras are gearing up for a series of concerts at venues along the coast in the lead up to Christmas. These will include The Andalusian Performing Arts Society (TAPAS), whose choir has built an enviable reputation since it was founded in 2004; The International Music Society (TIMS), a Fuengirola-based harmony choir that has been entertaining on the coast for almost 25 years; and the LGBT Coro de Torremolinos, a chorus that seeks to give visibility to, and fights for the rights of, the LGBT community.

These three choirs will come together at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola for two special Christmas concerts on Saturday 10 (7.30pm) and Sunday 11 December (7pm). The choirs, which will be directed by James Burns and Margaret Williams, will present a show full of classic Christmas hits and traditional carols.

The concerts will also include special guest appearances by local singers Bobby Bergquist, Sarah Coombes, Owain Griffiths, Elsa Rose and Violet Wetherall.

Tickets cost 14 euros and are available from the theatre’s website, or the box office.

Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol, an amateur international music society founded in Marbella in 1975, will perform two shows this month. The concerts, directed by Delyth Bressington, will offer a recital of Handel’s Messiah performed by the full choir and orchestra, along with four international soloists.

The first performance will take place at the Salon Real in the IPV Palace and Spa Hotel in Fuengirola on Sunday 11 December at 7.30pm. The second concert, which is in aid of Caritas, takes place at the Iglesia de Encarnación in Marbella on Tuesday 13 December at 8.30pm.

Tickets cost 12 euros (free entry for children under 16) and are available from the IPV Palace Hotel, the Lepanto Café (Fuengirola), and at the door until capacity is reached.

The Alhaurín el Grande-based Phoenix Singers are also getting in the festive spirit and are preparing for a series of concerts sung in five-part harmony at several venues over the coming weeks.

The choir, which was created by musical director Kevin Turner in 2019, will begin with four performances at the Venta Miralmonte in Coín on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 December. There will be two shows each day - 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

The group will then head to the Chiringuito Ania y Mayra in Cártama for a show on Saturday 10 December at 6.15pm.

The choir will return to the Venta Miralmonte on Sunday 18 (8pm), while their final concert will take place at The Olive Tree in Coín on Monday 19 December at 7pm.