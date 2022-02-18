Art against climate change: from the music of bacteria to fungus art Alianza Francesa displays works by French-speaking and Spanish artists that draw attention to global warming

This exhibition at the Alianza Francesa, fuses nature with artistic creation. In addition to being a source of inspiration, natural organisms are used as a tool of expression in works composed of bacteria or fungi that mutate throughout the exhibition. The innovative works are created by young French-speaking and Spanish artists in Avenir 2050, the first exhibition produced by the Alianza (Calle Canales, Malaga city) that is running until 8 April.

French artists Jeremy Gobé, Jean-Christian Bourcart, Chloé Jeanne, Martin Lazlo, Anaïs Ondet, Théo Massoulier and Mathias Depardon join with the Spanish artists Shoeg, Marta O Nilsson, Rubén Martín de Lucas and Juan Zamora, in a journey through the causes and consequences of global warming.

"The fact that the planet's temperature is rising raises social, political and economic issues," explained Hédi Saïm, director of the Alianza Francesa de Malaga.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change maintains that by 2050, poverty and inequality will increase in certain populations in proportion to the increase in global warming.

It is under this premise that Avenir 2050 is born, nourished by innovative projects such as the one created by Juan Zamora. The artist transforms the reaction caused by bacteria collected in a sample of water from the Guadalmedina River, into a musical thread. It is a work created specifically for this event, like that of Chloé Jeanne, the young winner of the Art for Change award, composes a sensorial and living piece of art with scents and fungi that continue to grow.

The exhibition also focuses on the massive use of pesticides in agriculture in France through the photographic work of Anaïs Ondet. The images of Mathias Depardon, winner of the 2020 Yves Rocher Foundation prize, warn about the extreme drought of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers in Iraq. And Rubén Martín de Lucas, through photography and documentary, dwells on the icebergs of Greenland.

The work of Jéremy Gobé and his project Coral Artefact, awarded in 2021 by Art for Change and Ruinart, reuses scraps of fabric in an installation that emphasises the fragility of coral reefs.

Marta O Nilsson also recycles everyday objects in her project 'Looking at trash'. Jean-Christian Bourcart shows a dystopian photographic series created thanks to scenes from image-generating software.

Sculptures by Théo Massoulier, also recognised by Art for Change 2021, imagines how human technology could intervene in biology. Martin Lazlo recreates a Nike advertising campaign using humour to question sustainability and an installation by Shoeg, who creates eight ecosystems in digital format showing the ecological problems of the Ebro Delta, completes the exhibition.