Young Malaga dance quartet claim silver at world championships

Marina Rivas Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

One week after Natalia Baldizzone from Club El Tejar in Fuengirola clinched silver at the World Solo Dance Championships in Colombia, five young skating talents from the same club also managed to secure podium positions in the junior category.

The hard work of mentors Angélica Morales and Baldizzone herself in teaching the young stars paid off with the female quartet, Cuarteto Artenisa, emerging as junior world runners-up, marking a significant milestone for the Fuengirola club.

Yasmina Fuentes, Carla Valadez, Erica Vidrie, Lola Rodríguez and Susana Martínez secured second place with a score of 47.09 points for their performance of 'Always Coca Cola'.

They were just behind the Spanish quartet Alexmar, who scored 52.56 points. Italy's Sparkle Girls, who earned 44.38 points, completed the podium.