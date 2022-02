De Oña wins bronze in Spanish swimming event The youngster impressed on his senior debut surrounded by seasoned veterans

Ángel de Oña poses with his bronze medal (left) and stands on the podium (right). / SUR

Local Malaga swimmer Ángel de Oña picked up a bronze medal in his senior debut in the long-distance Spanish swimming championship. The 19-year-old, whose next objective is the European competition, swam 5km and beat his personal record with a 54:45:12, finishing behind internationals Pujol and Puebla.