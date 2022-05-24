The Vuelta a España pro cycling race will speed through the province in September Estepona and Ronda are two of the Malaga towns where cyclists will face their toughest challenges

The 78th edition of the Vuelta a España professional cycling race will pass through Malaga province on 1 and 2 September, with both Estepona and Ronda being the main towns where cyclists will face their toughest challenges across some 246 kilometres. Ronda will serve as a stage starting line, while the Peñas Blancas in Estepona's Sierra Bermeja will be one of the finishing lines.

On Monday of this week the president of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, presented the details 12th and 13th stages of the Vuelta a España, which is set to start from Utrecht (Netherlands) on 19 August and will end on 11 September. He was accompanied by José María García Urbano and Mari Paz Fernández, the mayors of Estepona and Ronda; and by the director of La Vuelta, Javier Guillén.

Sierra Bermeja will be the finish line for the 12th stage on 1 September which will start from Salobreña (Granada province) before racing through the eastern Costa del Sol and the Axarquía, passing Nerja, Torrox, Algarrobo, Torre del Mar and Rincón de la Victoria.

After passing Malaga city, the stage will ascend to Cártama, Coín and Ojén before returning to the coast, passing Marbella until Estepona, where the final climb up Sierra Bermeja will begin.

"It will be a spectacular end to the stage, one of those that turns you into a fan of the sport, because there will surely be breakaways [of cyclists] and the climbers will take advantage of the route," said Salado.

On 2 Septemberthe Vuelta will start from Ronda. It is the first time that the cycling test leaves the mountain town. "We can already imagine the visual impact that the Tajo, the New Bridge and the bullring, will have on the television screens of millions of viewers. Although some will remember it, because Ronda was one of the finishing lines in 2014, "said Salado.

From Ronda, the peloton will depart for Cuevas del Becerro and will also pass through the municipalities of Cañete la Real, Teba and Campillos, before leaving the province to head for La Roda de Andalucía and then to Montilla, Cordoba.

"For us, hosting a stage start is a perfect showcase for the thousands of visitors who come to Ronda every day, but we are also aware that it is an unparalleled international promotion that helps our town to be seen all over the world again", added the mayor of Ronda.