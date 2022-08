De Valdés wins a first medal in open water swimming The Fuengirola swimmer completed the unprecedented feat at the European Aquatics Championship held in Rome

Local Fuengirola swimmer María de Valdés achieved an unprecedented feat last Saturday, as she became the first-ever Andalusian to achieve a podium finish at an open water swimming event.

De Valdés won a silver medal thanks to her second place finish in the Open Water 5km event at the European Aquatics Championship.