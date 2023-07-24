Trevor Francis, Britain's first one-million-pound footballer, dies in Marbella aged 69 The former England international died following a heart attack in his Costa del Sol home

Former England footballer Trevor Francis has died aged 69.

The former Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City forward passed away after having a heart attack at his home in Marbella on Monday morning, his family have said.

A statement read: "This has come as a huge shock to everybody. We are all very upset. He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person."

Francis, who had a suspected heart attack 11 years ago, was known to spend his time between Spain and the UK after his wife Helen died in 2017 following a battle with cancer.

The first million-pound player

The former striker had an impressive international career, representing his country 52 times from 1977 to 1986, scoring 12 goals, including two during the first group stage of the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Francis began his journey with Birmingham City as a schoolboy and made his debut at just 16 years old in 1970.

From the start, he displayed remarkable goal-scoring abilities, scoring 15 goals in his debut season. Throughout his nine seasons with Birmingham, he netted a total of 133 goals in 329 games.

In 1979, Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough made Francis the first British player to command a one-million-pound transfer fee.

During his time at Forest, he played a vital role in their consecutive European Cup victories, a feat unmatched by any English team since, and even scored the winning goal in his team's first final against Swedish side Malmö.

Francis later moved on to Manchester City in 1981 before experiencing stints in Italy with Sampdoria and Atalanta.

Successful managerial career

In 1987, Francis returned to the UK and joined Rangers, but his time at Ibrox lasted only one season before he moved on to QPR, where he became player-manager.

Subsequently, he joined Sheffield Wednesday in 1990 as a player, winning the League Cup, going on to achieve an impressive third-place finish in the top flight in 1992 as he became player-manager.

During the following season, Francis guided Wednesday to both cup finals, losing to Arsenal on both occasions. He retired from playing in 1994 aged 39 and, a year later, was dismissed from his managerial role at Hillsborough.

In 1996, he returned to St Andrew's, this time as the manager of Birmingham City. He spent five years in charge, including leading the team to the League Cup final in 2001.

His final managerial stint came at Crystal Palace, but he was ultimately sacked after a little over a year at the helm.