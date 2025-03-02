Tour title remains elusive for Alejandro Davidovich after yet another final defeat

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Sunday, 2 March 2025, 16:45 Compartir

Alejandro Davidovich's first ATP Tour title continues to elude him after the Malaga tennis star lost in straight sets to Tomas Machac in the final of the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco today (Sunday 2 March). The Czech player delivered an outstanding performance, winning 7-6 (6) 6-2 in one hour and 37 minutes.

Davidovich, currently ranked 39th, had a set point in the first-set tie-break but was ultimately overpowered by Machac, who served impeccably throughout the match.

This defeat marks the third time Davidovich has fallen short in a tour final, having previously lost in Monte Carlo in 2022 and Delray Beach last month.

Machac, now set to break into the top 20, played a near-flawless match. The Czech player won all his points on first serve in the opening set and maintained a first-serve percentage of 73. "Keep going and the title will come," he told Davidovich after the match.

Despite the loss, Davidovich has shown significant improvement in 2025. After starting the year ranked 68th, his strong performances in Australia, Delray Beach and Acapulco have propelled him back into the top 40. He is also ninth in the ATP Race, which determines qualification for the year-end ATP Finals.

Comfortable win

The final unfolded with few break opportunities. The first set saw neither player face a break point across 12 service games. Davidovich had to construct points carefully on his own serve, while Machac remained untroubled, winning free points consistently. The Spaniard had a set point at 6-5 in the tie-break but was unable to convert, with Machac closing it out 8-6.

Davidovich had a brief opportunity to break early in the second set but couldn't capitalise. His level then dipped slightly, while Machac tightened his grip, securing breaks for 3-2 and 5-2 before serving out the match comfortably.

Davidovich now heads to California for the first Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells, followed by the Miami Open, before shifting focus to the clay-court swing.