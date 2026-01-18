Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella's Luis Alcalde sees his shot blocked against Tarazona. Juan Carlos Domínguez
Football

Torremolinos salvage point as bleak run continues for Malaga province's third-tier sides

The 1-1 draw with Eldense was the only positive result, as Antequera CF lost away and Marbella FC slipped to a fourth straight defeat

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Sunday, 18 January 2026, 23:39

Only one of Malaga province’s three representatives in Primera RFEF emerged with anything to show from the weekend as Juventud de Torremolinos earned a hard-fought draw.

Defeats for Antequera CF and Marbella FC left the overall picture looking increasingly worrying as the season reached its halfway point.

Juventud de Torremolinos 1-1 Eldense

Torremolinos provided the sole encouragement for Malaga teams in the third tier with a spirited draw against promotion-chasing Eldense on Sunday.

Facing a side sitting third, they showed resilience and intensity to fight back from two setbacks: first, Fidel's strike, which gave the visitors a first-half lead, then Gori's sending-off in the 56th minute.

With five minutes left on the clock, Carlos Polo levelled the scores to claim a point.

Despite the result, Torremolinos slipped into the relegation zone due to results elsewhere and are now winless in four.

Former Malaga players Dioni and Manu Molina returned to the province with Eldense, adding an emotional subplot to a match that ultimately offered Torremolinos a rare moment of relief in a difficult run.

Marbella 0-1 Tarazona

Elsewhere, Marbella’s situation deteriorated further on Saturday following a narrow home defeat that left them rooted to the foot of Group 2.

They pushed hard after the break following Álvaro Jiménez's 28th-minute strike, and arguably deserved more for their second-half pressure, but the equaliser never arrived.

With 15 points from 20 matches, Marbella remain bottom, level on points with Real Betis B. The loss at the Dama de Noche was their fourth in a row.

Alcorcón 2-1 Antequera

Later that evening, Antequera passed up an opportunity to put distance between themselves and the drop zone as they fell at Santo Domingo in a match shaped by clinical finishing.

The hosts took their chances, going ahead through Pol Domingo Ciuraneta just before half time.

Despite competing well for long spells, and equalising through Ribeiro, Antequera lacked sharpness in front of goal and were punished deep in stoppage time by Iván Pérez.

That said, Antequera remain the only Malaga province side outside the bottom four, sitting 14th on 25 points. Their margin for error is slim, however, with just a two-point buffer.

