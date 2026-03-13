Young and inspired artists, poets and writers

A panel of judges picked out their favourite artwork, poems and stories from the entries sent in to SUR in English by international schools in the south of Spain

Rachel Haynes Friday, 13 March 2026, 16:18 Share

Students from the international schools in the south of Spain have once again shown their great skill and imagination in the work submitted to this year’s SUR inEnglish Education and Learning schoolwork showcase.

As every year schools were invited to send in artwork, short stories and poems created by their primary and secondary pupils. The work was studied by a panel of independent judges, who selected the works to be published on the pages of this supplement: former SUR inEnglish editor Liz Parry, novelist Joan Fallon, singer-songwriter Peter Edgerton and art critic Georgina Oliver.

While the theme of the artwork was free, the students were given a phrase on which to base their short stories: ‘the door that wasn’t there yesterday’. This, said Liz Parry, “gave rise to many very thought-provoking, well written pieces”.

Meanwhile the young poets taking part were asked to use two words in their poems: ‘flow’ and ‘machine’.

Joan Fallon said: “I was very impressed by the high standard of stories from both the primary and secondary schools who entered the competition this year. It was a challenge to select the best in both categories, but as usual there is always one which stands out from the rest.”

Fallon agreed that the theme this year “allowed the children to use their imaginations to the full”.

Liz Parry added, “I am always impressed by the high standard of work submitted by the international schools to this annual Education edition of SUR in English, but this year the choice of theme for the stories made them particularly interesting to read. There are also some talented future artists and poets in Andalucía - keep up the good work, schools!”

Art critic and journalist Georgina Oliver is the member of the judging panel paying particular attention to the artwork sent in by the schools.

“As always, the difficulty facing our jury lies in comparing the incomparable and this is even more evident in the secondary art category as opposed to the primary submissions. Teen techniques and modes of expression are so varied,” she said, adding that many of the entries were striking.