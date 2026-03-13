Schoolwork showcase- primary poems
A selection of the poems sent in by primary schools for the SUR in English Education and Learning supplement
Friday, 13 March 2026, 15:50
Best primary poem
Jackpot
My nails drip gold Into the machine, Each spin a moan, each clink of flow, He hums without listening, Hands cold, eyes elsewhere. I chase him with coins. I chase him with fire. Jackpots vanish in smoke.
Sarah, age 10. Aloha College
Runner-up primary poem
I'm Bored
I’m really bored I don’t know what to do Should I go eat something or buy something new.
I’m really bored maybe I should go cleanI could tidy my roomOr load the washing machine.
No, that is too boringI’m still really bored Maybe do that homeworkthat I have ignored.
No, that is too dull I can’t get in the flowI’ll do some bakingWhere’s the cookie dough?
I’m stuffed and I’m boredI might nap, I’ll be snoringand now I’ve realisedbored people are boring.
Isla B. age 10. Sunny View School
Special mention primary poem
The Silent Whistle
Time is limited, very soYou never know when you'll die, when you'll goLife can pass in the blink of an eyeSo it's very important to enjoy your time.
All the families suffering griefNever knew the journey would be briefForty-six souls, now stars in the skyAre shining above us, so very bright
Through the flow of the wind, the train machinesCrashed and collided, next to the treesSo I'll blow a kiss to the iron rails,And watch the rust tell lonely tales
“Even if the journey is short, the light stays forever.”
Alexia, age 11. MIT School
Special mention primary poem
Spring
Sunsets shine in the blue bright sky and give energy to the beautiful daffodils and the red magnificent roses.
Picking scavenger hunts for delicious chocolate eggs
Red flowers and possums are bright and flow their shiny faces and shine on the baking hot sun.
I love playing rugby with my wonderful, funny friends that offer me wonderful roasted brownies with delicious chocolate chips.
Nice birds flap their fluffy wings and stretch them out with their machine-like skills
Getting together at school
The season is Spring, with its pretty blue skies, birds and butterflies
I like eating hot cross buns with all of my friends and trying many different types of treats
My family plays with me in the cool swimming pool
Excitement is everywhere!
Bodhi, age 7. British International School of Marbella
Selected primary poem
Untitled
The flow of thoughts to my brain,
The flow of blood through my veins,
The flow of food through my gut,
The flow of air through my lungs,
The ebony flow of my breathing,
The flow of my body down the stream,
The sweat is the steam,
The skin is the cover,
The outside holds me together,
My eyes watch the big screen,
My body is the machine.
Oscar, age 10. Aloha College
Selected primary poem
In the Future
In the future things might not glow We won't be watching serene rivers flow We won't witness innocent children play Instead they will be hidden inside all day
In the future we won't hear beautiful birds tweet We won't feel the warmth of a meet and greet We won't sigh at the summer kiss on our cheek We won't reveal our dancing feet
In the future we will be trapped inside our culture We will attack each other like vultures We will be surrounded by the blast of machine guns We will spend the rest of our lives on the run
In the future we will face heartbreaking goodbyes We will hear ear piercing baby's cries We will be mesmerised by our phones We will have a sky full of watching drones
So we need to decide And trust our thoughts inside Do we want a future full of sorrow Or a future that gives us hope for tomorrow
LET'S REWRITE OUR FATE BEFORE IT'S ALL TOO LATE!
Ella Rose, age 11. Swans Primary School
A giant machine, a monster machine
Lightning crashing across shadowy moors
Disobeying all of nature's harmless laws
Up in castle far far away
Ludwig Vantron makes something live again
Electricity in wires shall flow
“What is this?,” nobody knows
A scene from Frankenstein you could say
A story to make something live for another day
A giant machine, a monster machine
The only one you’ll ever see
The creatures alive
A body that can thrive
But due to thunder
Ludwig body had to plunder
Know the robot rest in the castle, a loner
Holding the stem of Ludwig's favourite clover
A giant machine, a monster machine.
Aaron A. age 10. Sotogrande International School
Chop Chop
Chop, chop, chop, another life lost. Trees may not be humans, trees may not be fish, trees may not be mammals, but they deserve the right to exist.
They give us oxygen and life, so why not, in return, let them survive and fill them up with pride.
Chop, chop, chop, another life lost. Trees give shelter to animals nearby. They turn their rotten bark into a placeto live and hide, keeping the flow of nature alive.
But they dislike being disturbed by big, bad machines that vigorously destroy every type of tree ferociously. Vicious, vicious enemies destroying the whole plot. Vicious, vicious enemies don’t know when to stop.
For them, glory is cruelty; to us, it’s senseless mischief. Then, when they realize what they have done, they’ll realize that it’s no fun.
Kendra Victoria, year 6KC. English International College
Our School
running for their break with snacks,
as break is finished they all line up
waiting for their next class.
As art begins they all sit down,
making beautiful art and crafts,
Some of them make paintings,
some of them made crafts,
even a boy made a machine,
robots and more!
Alive
The machine is turning.The car is running.The volcano is vomiting.The dog is walking.
The rainbow is smiling.The river is flowing.The rubber is dancing on the paper.The sun is sweating.
Paula, age 9. Novaschool Sunland International
The river poem
The river in the mountain flows and flows, It does not stop it is a water machine, Water goes slowly down the river, We won't know if it will stop flowing. The vegetation starts invading the river slowly,and goes, and it won't stop, Rocks go down the hill. And they splash in the water, the rocks now flow with the river and no one knows where they go,Or what will happen to them. But the river keeps going.
Juan, age 10. The British School of Málaga
Butterfly
Butterfly, oh butterfly How lovely you are Sending a gracious smell To lands afar
Butterfly, oh butterfly You're a pollen machine Helping plants grow And keeping Earth clean
Butterfly, oh butterflyAs pollen flows down your throat Giving you strength To maintain your top coat
Butterfly, oh butterflyYour vibrant colours Spreading from one beautiful wing To the other
Butterfly, oh butterfly You make me smile I just can't hold back I just love your style
Rico, age 9. Swans Primary School
A New Girl
A new girl, a new emotion
Life flowing like the wind
My heart faster than a machine
Walking straight, looking, thinking
Embarrassed
An awkward moment
When she starts to glare at me
Making an expression with my emotion
Nobody noticed I was a hermit
Next day another glare
I love one i go by there
Romantic as a real husband
While my eyes are on fire
Looking at her
A new life, a new day
Nacho Álvarez, age 9. Novaschool Sunland International
My Machine
The machine spinning in the dark, Like a twirling shark,The flow of power in the pipes, The inventor dressed in stripes.
My machine hooting in the light, I created it well and right, It is an amazing machine, Its metal heart begins to gleam.
Alberto Leece Moreno, age 8. English International College.
The Flowing City
The city awakes with shades of all kinds, While silent currents of flow drift behind. All streets unite with the rhythm’s symphony, As people's footsteps glide with synchrony.
Traffic lights with colours unseen, The city’s machine runs sharp and keen. The night is young, While the fresh air enters your lungs.
Siobhan, age 11. Aloha College
Shim's Workshop
There once was a workshop far away and a boy called Shin was there to stay
He looked inside and it was all alonebut when out of nowhere he heard a moan,
He looked round the corner and saw a machineYes, a machine a tiny little scream
First it showed a river going with the flow, Then it showed some children putting on a show,
Shim looked at the machine and the machine looked at him, But then, as they did it the lights began to dim.
And that now you know Is Shim's show.
Marina Pecovnik Martinez, age 8. British International School of Marbella
The Day the House Came Alive
The pencil jumped off the table.The sponge drank when I turned on the tap.The motorbike started with a fart.The washing machine was dizzy from going round and round.
The trees were dancing with flow.The Maths book had lots of problems.The car is running.The plants are dying.
Ainhoa, age 9. Novaschool Sunland International