Schoolwork showcase- primary poems

Friday, 13 March 2026, 15:50 Share

Best primary poem Jackpot

My nails drip gold Into the machine, Each spin a moan, each clink of flow, He hums without listening, Hands cold, eyes elsewhere. I chase him with coins. I chase him with fire. Jackpots vanish in smoke.

Sarah, age 10. Aloha College

Runner-up primary poem I'm Bored

I’m really bored I don’t know what to do Should I go eat something or buy something new.

I’m really bored maybe I should go cleanI could tidy my roomOr load the washing machine.

No, that is too boringI’m still really bored Maybe do that homeworkthat I have ignored.

No, that is too dull I can’t get in the flowI’ll do some bakingWhere’s the cookie dough?

I’m stuffed and I’m boredI might nap, I’ll be snoringand now I’ve realisedbored people are boring.

Isla B. age 10. Sunny View School

Special mention primary poem The Silent Whistle

Time is limited, very soYou never know when you'll die, when you'll goLife can pass in the blink of an eyeSo it's very important to enjoy your time.

All the families suffering griefNever knew the journey would be briefForty-six souls, now stars in the skyAre shining above us, so very bright

Through the flow of the wind, the train machinesCrashed and collided, next to the treesSo I'll blow a kiss to the iron rails,And watch the rust tell lonely tales

“Even if the journey is short, the light stays forever.”

Alexia, age 11. MIT School

Special mention primary poem Spring

Sunsets shine in the blue bright sky and give energy to the beautiful daffodils and the red magnificent roses.

Picking scavenger hunts for delicious chocolate eggs

Red flowers and possums are bright and flow their shiny faces and shine on the baking hot sun.

I love playing rugby with my wonderful, funny friends that offer me wonderful roasted brownies with delicious chocolate chips.

Nice birds flap their fluffy wings and stretch them out with their machine-like skills

Getting together at school

The season is Spring, with its pretty blue skies, birds and butterflies

I like eating hot cross buns with all of my friends and trying many different types of treats

My family plays with me in the cool swimming pool

Excitement is everywhere!

Bodhi, age 7. British International School of Marbella

Selected primary poem Untitled

The flow of thoughts to my brain,

The flow of blood through my veins,

The flow of food through my gut,

The flow of air through my lungs,

The ebony flow of my breathing,

The flow of my body down the stream,

The sweat is the steam,

The skin is the cover,

The outside holds me together,

My eyes watch the big screen,

My body is the machine.

Oscar, age 10. Aloha College

Selected primary poem In the Future

In the future things might not glow We won't be watching serene rivers flow We won't witness innocent children play Instead they will be hidden inside all day

In the future we won't hear beautiful birds tweet We won't feel the warmth of a meet and greet We won't sigh at the summer kiss on our cheek We won't reveal our dancing feet

In the future we will be trapped inside our culture We will attack each other like vultures We will be surrounded by the blast of machine guns We will spend the rest of our lives on the run

In the future we will face heartbreaking goodbyes We will hear ear piercing baby's cries We will be mesmerised by our phones We will have a sky full of watching drones

So we need to decide And trust our thoughts inside Do we want a future full of sorrow Or a future that gives us hope for tomorrow

LET'S REWRITE OUR FATE BEFORE IT'S ALL TOO LATE!

Ella Rose, age 11. Swans Primary School

A giant machine, a monster machine

Lightning crashing across shadowy moors

Disobeying all of nature's harmless laws

Up in castle far far away

Ludwig Vantron makes something live again

Electricity in wires shall flow

“What is this?,” nobody knows

A scene from Frankenstein you could say

A story to make something live for another day

A giant machine, a monster machine

The only one you’ll ever see

The creatures alive

A body that can thrive

But due to thunder

Ludwig body had to plunder

Know the robot rest in the castle, a loner

Holding the stem of Ludwig's favourite clover

A giant machine, a monster machine.

Aaron A. age 10. Sotogrande International School

Chop Chop

Chop, chop, chop, another life lost. Trees may not be humans, trees may not be fish, trees may not be mammals, but they deserve the right to exist.

They give us oxygen and life, so why not, in return, let them survive and fill them up with pride.

Chop, chop, chop, another life lost. Trees give shelter to animals nearby. They turn their rotten bark into a placeto live and hide, keeping the flow of nature alive.

But they dislike being disturbed by big, bad machines that vigorously destroy every type of tree ferociously. Vicious, vicious enemies destroying the whole plot. Vicious, vicious enemies don’t know when to stop.

For them, glory is cruelty; to us, it’s senseless mischief. Then, when they realize what they have done, they’ll realize that it’s no fun.

Kendra Victoria, year 6KC. English International College

Our School

running for their break with snacks,

as break is finished they all line up

waiting for their next class.

As art begins they all sit down,

making beautiful art and crafts,

Some of them make paintings,

some of them made crafts,

even a boy made a machine,

robots and more!

Alive

The machine is turning.The car is running.The volcano is vomiting.The dog is walking.

The rainbow is smiling.The river is flowing.The rubber is dancing on the paper.The sun is sweating.

Paula, age 9. Novaschool Sunland International

The river poem

The river in the mountain flows and flows, It does not stop it is a water machine, Water goes slowly down the river, We won't know if it will stop flowing. The vegetation starts invading the river slowly,and goes, and it won't stop, Rocks go down the hill. And they splash in the water, the rocks now flow with the river and no one knows where they go,Or what will happen to them. But the river keeps going.

Juan, age 10. The British School of Málaga

Butterfly

Butterfly, oh butterfly How lovely you are Sending a gracious smell To lands afar

Butterfly, oh butterfly You're a pollen machine Helping plants grow And keeping Earth clean

Butterfly, oh butterflyAs pollen flows down your throat Giving you strength To maintain your top coat

Butterfly, oh butterflyYour vibrant colours Spreading from one beautiful wing To the other

Butterfly, oh butterfly You make me smile I just can't hold back I just love your style

Rico, age 9. Swans Primary School

A New Girl

A new girl, a new emotion

Life flowing like the wind

My heart faster than a machine

Walking straight, looking, thinking

Embarrassed

An awkward moment

When she starts to glare at me

Making an expression with my emotion

Nobody noticed I was a hermit

Next day another glare

I love one i go by there

Romantic as a real husband

While my eyes are on fire

Looking at her

A new life, a new day

Nacho Álvarez, age 9. Novaschool Sunland International

My Machine

The machine spinning in the dark, Like a twirling shark,The flow of power in the pipes, The inventor dressed in stripes.

My machine hooting in the light, I created it well and right, It is an amazing machine, Its metal heart begins to gleam.

Alberto Leece Moreno, age 8. English International College.

The Flowing City

The city awakes with shades of all kinds, While silent currents of flow drift behind. All streets unite with the rhythm’s symphony, As people's footsteps glide with synchrony.

Traffic lights with colours unseen, The city’s machine runs sharp and keen. The night is young, While the fresh air enters your lungs.

Siobhan, age 11. Aloha College

Shim's Workshop

There once was a workshop far away and a boy called Shin was there to stay

He looked inside and it was all alonebut when out of nowhere he heard a moan,

He looked round the corner and saw a machineYes, a machine a tiny little scream

First it showed a river going with the flow, Then it showed some children putting on a show,

Shim looked at the machine and the machine looked at him, But then, as they did it the lights began to dim.

And that now you know Is Shim's show.

Marina Pecovnik Martinez, age 8. British International School of Marbella

The Day the House Came Alive

The pencil jumped off the table.The sponge drank when I turned on the tap.The motorbike started with a fart.The washing machine was dizzy from going round and round.

The trees were dancing with flow.The Maths book had lots of problems.The car is running.The plants are dying.

Ainhoa, age 9. Novaschool Sunland International