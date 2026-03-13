Schoolwork showcase - primary short stories

Friday, 13 March 2026, 14:54 | Updated 16:00h. Share

Best primary short story A Story of Freedom

Misty, a tiger who had been dreaming about freedom all her life, was ready to escape the zoo. But how? There were people everywhere and only the guard had the key to her cage…

One afternoon, just after the zoo had closed, something very strange happened. A door. A new one. And it was open. Misty slowly went towards it. She had a strange feeling… should she go through? Doors couldn’t just randomly appear. They have to be made by the strange humans and their strange tools. But nobody entered her cage today… Was it a magical door to freedom?

She put her head through it first. Then her front paws. Her back paws… her tail… her whole body. She felt a bit strange, as if something was pulling her fur off. But there was nobody. Then she noticed something else. She became smaller. And her front paws? Gone! Or not gone? They had become wings. Her snout was now a beak and her legs were claws. She had become an eagle. She spread her wings and flew. Freedom at last. And as an eagle! She flew like a rocket through the clouds. Finally free! She could barely believe it.

Raphaela, age 10, Aloha College

Runner-up primary short story The Door of Darkness

There was no hidden frame or secret door in the hallway yesterday. Only shoes, coats, and dull walls...

Then this morning—

There was a tall door.

Its paint was ripped and its wood was black, as if it had existed since the day I was born.

When I touched the handle, which felt like icy stone, I realised that I wasn’t alone.

I opened it.

The house had vanished.

I entered and continued walking—

Through countless chambers of silent dust, where shadows moved because they had to.

There were clocks that ticked too slowly and doors that murmured softly. My face appeared in a mirror, but it had changed—

My eyes appeared strange, wide, and darker.

I ought to have fled. I ought to have run away.

However, a warm feeling crept into my mind.

It was gentle and sweet, like secrets.

As if the dark beckoned me to breathe.

Then I discovered it: my own front door.

Before, bright light filtered through the crack.

From a distance, I heard my name, as if my home were beckoning me to stay. I extended my hand, but then stopped.

Because in the darkness behind me,

“You’re not lost,” a soft voice said.

“At last, you’re in your right place.”

Then all of a sudden, the outside world.

It was far too bright, chilly, and noisy.

So I let it go.

I pivoted.

and entered again.

With a gentle click, the door closed.

I grinned.

Because I didn’t have this place yesterday.

However, now...

I don’t want to leave.

Rasta, age 11. Aloha College

Special mention primary story The Door

In my school, everything is always the same. Same smelly lockers, same people, and those boring blue walls that look like old cheese. But this morning, something weird happened. Right next to the science lab, I saw a very small door. I’m 100% sure it wasn’t there yesterday.

The crazy part? No one else cared. Everyone was just checking their phones or crying about the math test. I’ve always felt like I’m stuck in a movie that repeats every single day, so I just grabbed the handle and turned it.

Inside, it wasn’t a classroom. It was a giant field and the sky changed colors every time I blinked, like a painting that was still wet. There were no paths or teachers telling me what to do. For the first time, I didn’t have to be “the smart girl” or “the shy one.” I was just… me.

I realized the door didn’t appear by magic. It appeared because I finally stopped looking at my shoes and started looking for something different. The world is full of these “invisible doors,” but you only see them when you’re brave enough to admit you don’t know everything yet.

I stepped back into the hallway right when the bell rang. The door disappeared, but I didn’t care. I finally got it. My life doesn’t have to be a finished map. It’s okay to just keep finding new doors.

Valentina Amica Villagran, age 11. Atlas American School of Malaga

Selected Primary Story The Giant Village

One sunny morning Christine and her friend Molly went blackberry picking in the woods. Christine’s mother worked at a jam shop, so the girls helped collect berries every weekend. They both loved doing this because it meant that they would see nature and they both loved nature. One day their mother surprised them with a trip to the beach and treated them to ice cream.

As they sat down on the sun loungers they noticed a tiny black dot in the clouds. They asked Christine’s mother: “What is that? I didn’t see that yesterday.” They really wanted to see what it was so they decided to build a ladder out of sticks and tie them with green sticky seaweed. When they finished, they climbed up and saw a door!

“It´s a door!” Molly shouted. “It is so small."

Christine replied in a cheerful voice with: "What are we waiting for? Let's go inside!” Inside they found a giant village with enormous houses and giants stomping their feet as they passed by. Christine quickly checked if her mother was looking but she was not. Since her mother was not looking they carried on exploring.

Soon they heard a tiny voice calling for help. Behind a lamp post they found a little fairy princess who was lost. The princess was wearing a bright yellow crown and a blue dress. The girls helped her find her small house behind the giants’ houses and all her family were there happy to see her.

It was time for Christine and Molly to go back. They climbed back through the door and down the wooden ladder. Christine's mother listened to their story in amazement and treated them to another ice cream.

Christine and Molly never forgot their adventure.

Sienna Page, age 8. British School of Málaga

Selected primary story A Mysterious Day

One sunny morning, the Smith family woke up. They started their day normally. Their house was a bit small for a family of four, but it was suitable for them. Agatha, the mother, went down to the laundry after breakfast. Normally, there was only one door going in and out of it. But strangely, today there was another one.

Agatha called Henry, the father, to look at it. Agatha said, “Was this door here before?” “I don’t know,” replied Henry.

The children, Timmy and Sally, came down as well to see what was going on. Agatha said, “Should we open it?”

“Well, there can’t be anything harmful behind it, so let’s do it,” Agatha replied.

They slowly opened the door. Then suddenly it sucked everybody up. They all went through a swirly portal that took them to a different dimension that nobody knew existed. Then they landed with a thump, feeling very dizzy. “Where are we?” says Agatha. “I don’t know,” says Henry.

“I think we are in a game dimension,” says Timmy, amazed by what he could see.

There were huge controls and PCs and everything to do with games. Then, very loudly, they heard a strange noise. It said, “This is the game dimension; if you want to return to yours, you have to complete this game.” Immediately after, they got teleported to the game. You had to jump, dodge and catapult. They just made their way to the other side. It was very hard. But eventually they did it.

Then they were teleported back to their dimension. They all ran upstairs and locked the door. They all called that room cursed and didn’t go in it for the rest of the day. But Sally snuck in, and the door was nowhere to be seen.

Maia Barr, age 10. English International College.

Selected primary story The Worlds We Know Nothing About

On a usual morning, Mia goes to the library and spends the whole day there. She disappears into fairytales, mysteries and adventures not to be interrupted. Mia has long, blonde hair with dark blue eyes like the night sky or a stormy day. She was active and never got bored. She lived in a village with her family and her Abyssinian cat called Navi.

Like always she was walking with her cat when she noticed something strange. There was a door that wasn’t there yesterday! She was naturally curious so she came closer when her cat hissed at her which he doesn’t usually. Then she understood the cat wasn’t hissing at her.

“Don’t worry it’s just a door, see a nice door” she comforted her cat so she jumped on her shoulders and hid under her hair. Now feeling more comfortable with her cat she came closer to the door that wasn’t there yesterday.

As she knocked on the door nothing answered or happened so she knocked on the door louder than the first time. Now the door creaked open and she couldn't believe her eyes: there was a portal. Full of curiosity, she jumped in and landed on the soft forest floor. As she sat up she noticed her cat staring at her. To her surprise she was wearing glasses and Mia couldn’t help but giggle at how her cat was looking.

“What are you laughing at Mia? I’m still your cat”. Mia stopped laughing and stared at her cat “How can you talk?”

“I could always talk, it's that you didn’t always understand me” Navi said. Only now did Mia notice that her cat was twice her size.

“Come on now climb onto me, I want to explore this place.” The adventure began.

Anastasia, age 11. British School of Málaga

Selected primary story The Tooth Fairy Garden

I was walking through the woods and suddenly I saw a wooden door. It looked magical! I wondered what is inside, should I go in? I pushed and pushed until I could get it open. I finally did! I saw fairies putting magic on all the children’s teeth. And then they were shining the coins for putting under the children’s pillows tonight. It was a tooth fairy garden.

Ariana, age 7. British International School of Marbella

The Mysterious Door

It started off as a normal day, as Mia strolled past the wall and entered the bathroom to wash her face. However, something just didn’t feel right. Was it something new that appeared? She left the bathroom and rummaged around every corner. Until, a strange door was on the wall. Mia pondered. “I don’t remember that being here…” she said apprehensively.

The door was a dark wood, cracked and scratched, with antique carvings. The dust made Mia cough. The door creaked slightly. Darkness was the only thing visible inside. There was a bloodcurdling silence for a moment. Mia cautiously held the rusty, warm… handle. It was as if it had been used recently. Astonishingly, white light glimmered from the inside. Mia faltered, but the door pulled her in like a magnet.

Icy snow slashed across Mia’s face as she landed in a desolate land. The place was a howling blizzard, snow covering her sight. She shuddered, her hair going as white as a marshmallow. A furry creature minced to her with fangs drooling, like it was starving. Unexpectedly, somebody roughly hooked Mia’s arm, yanking her off her feet. Her heart hammered as she was dragged along the ground, too cold to move.

Mia woke up, and smelled grilled food. She witnessed beasty humans wearing pelt munching on drumsticks, and a campfire in the middle. “Ah, is awake,” said one. “Who you?” asked the “human” personally. Silence filled the air as the fire continued to crackle. “I-I’m Mia.” she stuttered, afraid. The door magically appeared again, floating in the air. It was like an escape, Mia went for it, although weak. She pelted towards it and jumped in. Finally, she was safe in her house. Mia panted, snow twinkling in the room.

Coco H-B, age 11. Sotogrande International School

The door that wasn’t there yesterday…

Today I saw a door.

But I coodent see the other door where coud it Be? The Door was very Big it was herly opend I opend it more there was a crepy zomby, it was a monser portel, Run!

Olivia, age 6. Atlas American School

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I woke up brushed my teeth and went to school. I first had maths which was easy then I had a break so me and my friend Lenny played some football. And then, suddenly, the bully came up to us and said "well well well look who we have here" my friend looked up and screamed "go away!!!" And then the bell rang so we went to class. After a couple of hours it was history and the teacher was explaining where did the Maya live. Suddenly I felt an urge to go outside. That's when I saw it. A door that wasn't there yesterday. I asked the teacher if I could go to the toilet. "Tell me where the maya lived and then you can go" so I searched my brain but I couldn't find the answer. "Central America ?" I guessed "very well" said the teacher " you may go to the bathroom but be quick I am about to explain something important" so I ran outside and I could already see the door. It seemed like it was levitating a few centimeters above the ground. As I got closer, I noticed a golden glow coming from a small gap between the door and the door frame. I also noticed hieroglyphics write on the door. As I came even closer to the door I looked around. Kids were playing and running around, not noticing the door. I came right up to it and read the hieroglyphics. It said: open the door and you may perish or if thy lives you will be a hero or thy may close the door and all of your memories of the door will disappear and the door will vanish. I stepped up to the door and grabbed the handle. what should I do?

Martin Y. S. age 9. Swans Primary School

The Doot That Wasn't There Yesterday

I couldn’t sleep. The sound of the rain pelting the glass was deafening. The treeswere viciously swaying, creating monstrous silhouettes dancing on the walls.

It was 2am. I noticed the hallway light seeping through under my door. I grabbed my dressing gown from the end of the bed and went to investigate. As soon as I stepped out of my bedroom I noticed it. The door. A door that had never been there before at the end of the hallway. I edged closer, squinting my eyes with confusion, expecting it to suddenly disappear.

The dull silver handle was as cold as ice. It opened with an eery silence. On the other side was my house. Yet it wasn’t. It was dark, like all the colour had evaporated. The air was cold and damp, dust blanketed the surfaces like volcanic ash. Everything was neglected and abandoned; the wallpaper was peeling away, the array of portraits hung on the wall were jagged and cobwebs littered every crevice. My heart was racing and my breath was ragged.

I slowly edged along the sinister hallway and turned to glance in the antique mirror at the top of the stairs. I froze in panic as I realised my reflection wasn’t there. I could feel the chills creeping up my spine. Succumbed by fear, I opened my mouth to scream but only silence echoed through my ears.

Suddenly, ‘BEEP, BEEP, BEEP!’ I jolted upright in bed, my heart still racing and my eyes frozen in fear. My alarm clock. Realising it was a dream, relief surged through my body.

Still shaken, I swung my legs out of bed. Then I notice the dusty footprints stretched across my rug, leading from my bedroom door.

Poppy, age 11. Aloha College

Pure Craziness

I woke up and looked at the window, it was a boring day late my breakfast and went to the sofa then I saw tv. Everything was the same. Day past day past day. I was booooooored, I didn't have anything to do.

I woke up like a normal day, I looked at the window and there was a missing door in the treehouse! Finally, something had happened, I went and started investigating. A piece of door was on the floor following with a slimy red substance, it was strange. Suddenly, I heard a noise, it was a mouse! He said "It măm is mãm your mũm Dad"! "Wait you can talk? But also, my dad left me when I was little.

Then the mouse left. I tried to follow him, but he entered a tree. I put my hand inside the tree and fium! I have another piece. Day after day I've found one piece and one piece. Today I have only one piece of door left, while I was eating the breakfast, "I heard a noise it sounded like a tiger that have not eat in 3 years. When I started investigating, I founded an adult's hair covered in dirt and sticks. Suddenly my bowl of cereal fell on the floor it felt like if someone was following me!

I started to think that my dad was following me, it is difficult to talk to my dad because it's strange that he left me with that much pain, I didn't knew what to do. Finally, I made a decision I would talk to him, so I went and looked for him to talk. He was hiding in a bush, I looked at him and he was a copy of me he was finally my dad, I said to him that he came to my house, but I took a second look and he was not my dad he was the mouse with a wig.l asked him if he wanted to live in my house and become friends and he said YES!

Now we live happily ever after.

Clara Vegas, age 10. Novaschool Sunland International

Puppet

River woke abruptly to murmurs from outside. She sat up in her contorted car seat, her thoughts silent armies marching across her mind. Since arriving in the city, everything felt abnormal. Thick green smoke curled from towering chimneys; the place felt like a warning, yet curiosity tugged at her, urging her to look closer at every shadow.

“Who are you? What are you doing here?” a woman demanded, flinging open the hostel’s door so hard it nearly knocked River over. She had a warped nose, dark clothes and crackling fingers. River’s parents explained they were moving to care for her grandmother, but their ancient car needed fixing. The woman welcomed them with a grin that felt wrong. They realised it was practically empty, except for cobwebs hanging from the ceiling. Exhausted, they followed her up the crooked stairs.

Their room was filthy, but they fell asleep anyway.

The next morning, River ran outside and almost collided with the woman. “Hello, little girl,” she snapped. “I have a daughter your age. She looks just like you” Her words appeared kind, but ice slid down River’s spine. The woman pointed at a door River hadn’t noticed before. Panic surged as it opened. Her heart was pounding. Suddenly, she jolted awake in bed, drenched in sweat.

A nightmare.

She woke her parents, insisting they leave at once. As they headed downstairs, River froze. The woman stood waiting, watching, smiling, teeth sharp and stained crimson.

“My children are waiting for you.”

Beside her stood a door with a blood-covered knob. It creaked open, revealing darkness so thick it swallowed the light. River felt herself step forward, powerless to resist.

The door slammed shut.

“We have been waiting for you,” whispered voices in the dark.

I saw a mimic of myself sleeping in her car.

Valeria C. age 10. English International College

The Door That Wasn't There Yesterday

The day my life changed was the day I sleepily woke up to the morning sun and noticed a peculiar oak door hinged on my ceiling. Without even thinking about getting changed, I scummaged around trying to find something, anything that was long enough to reach the door and unlock it. Finally, after turning my whole house upside down, and getting bizarre looks from my family, I found a big lilac umbrella in the hallway. As I carried it upstairs, I started to wonder, “What could be on the other side of the door?”

Though I brushed off the idea and sprinted the last few meters and closed the door to my room. Standing on tip toes on my bed, I managed to hook the handle of the old umbrella onto the glistening gold handle of the door and pulled. Suddenly, the door swung open, and an invisible but vigorous force emerged from it. Like a black hole the force accumulated everything it could get a hold of including me. Head first I unexpectedly smashed onto a soft but bristly surface that happened to have a weird smell of grass? I got up slowly, making sure I hadn’t hurt myself. I stared around. Enclosing me, was a beautiful garden covered in blossoming flowers of every colour and shade imaginable. Trees stood tall stretching to the sky with plump ripe fruits hanging onto its branches and the gentle breeze singing a sweet lullaby to everything. I spent the next hour or so exploring this magical land finding even more spectacular things hiding in plain sight. It wasn’t until I was lying on the ground, taking a huge bite out of a juicy red apple that it suddenly came to my mind that I had to find a way home. I’m stuck.

Mia B. K. age 10. Sotogrande International School

The Door That Isn't a Door!

I opened my eyes. I had this weird sensation of darkness absorbing me like a sponge, but there was something else that made this night strange: there was a creaking noise echoing in the barren house. The silence was defining, and the wind encouraged me to follow the noise… So I got up and followed it.

As I stepped, my body trembled with fear, and goosebumps invaded my skin. The old, dusty air brushed my face, giving me a tingle at the back of my neck. I stopped and listened with caution. The creaking moved as if it were alive. At this moment, I could feel that death lingered in every corner, and I was about to enter a living hell…

Memories looped over and over again. I was sick of it. I was being manipulated by an old version of myself. I was being drowned in agony.

“Ugh… I have to do it, I have to end it,” I whispered.

And then I saw something I never saw, something I couldn’t shape, it was a door but not a normal door it had vines covering the door handle cobwebs framing the door. I didn't know if I should go or stay… As my spaghetti legs pulled me closer I stretched my arms and with my hands touched the handle it felt freezing cold, I grabbed it and pulled it and duly opened it I opened my eyes and…

Fede L. age 10. Sotogrande International School

The Door That Wasn’t There Yesterday…

Today I saw a door.

It was behind a mirror.

In the door there was a eye! The eye was slimy and gross. What the !?I said.

I looked down and saw nothing! The end.

Marina, age 6. Atlas American School

The Craziest Dream

I woke up this morning all fresh and new. I went to the bathroom and had a shower and put on my fresh new clothes. Then all of a sudden I heard "darling get ready for school"

"Alright mum" I shouted. I walked passed the door to go to the kitchen and I ate my breakfast then I went in the hallway and BOOM there was a door that wasn't there yesterday. "MUM!" I screamed "THERE IS A DOOR THAT WASN'T THERE YESTERDAY!". "Dont be silly" said mum. So mum came and screamed "ARGHHHHHH!". We opened the door and we saw a letter it said 'Find the golden coin and the door will disappear'. So we looked for the coin. Hours later there was no coin in sight. Then we saw something shimmering in the distance, we walked up to it and THERE IT WAS THE GOLDEN COIN! So we rushed back into the house and phew the door was gone. All that stress for nothing! Just then we saw another door and when we opened it we saw a herd of elephants! We screamed and fainted. An hour later our neighbour came to us and said "are you ok?". We explained everything that happened and she didn't believe us and when we looked the door was gone! It was all a dream!!!

Rosie, age 9. Swans Primary School

The Doot That Wasn't There Yesterday

One day I was going to the park like I do most days, but all of a sudden I saw something brown with a handle. It was a door!

There was never a door there before, I thought to myself. It was strange. It was spectacular. It was confusing. I didn't know if I should go in it or not, but I decided that I would. Then when no one was looking, I opened the door and went in. Creak. It opened. Then I saw something amazing. It was pretty. It was like I was in a fairytale.

"Wow," I said. There were unicorns, there were fairies, there were goblins. Up ahead I could see a path of jelly tots. I started to walk to it. Then I heard a voice.

"You found it."

"Found what?" I said.

"You found the place that only appears when you are brave enough to go through the door," said a voice.

"Who are you?" I muttered.

"I am a fairy," the fairy exclaimed.

It was so magical. Everything. Then I thought to myself maybe the door hadn't been there yesterday, but I'm glad it was today.

Poppy, age 9. Swans Primary School

The Dark Place

I woke up on a stormy day at about 5:00 am to start to get ready for school. I was doing the usual things like brushing my teeth and eating breakfast. I was walking to the bus stop when I saw a door randomly in the middle of the street, nothing around it, just there. It wasn't there yesterday, but then it was. I guess I got a little curious and I opened it. It didn't seem like anyone else could see it, so I just went in. "Hello?" I shouted, no answer. I was feeling a little scared, but mostly adventurous .

As I started walking, I started to get a little more scared with every step. I looked around

and there wasn't anything or miles. I looked in my bag for something that could help. At the bottom of my bag I found a flashlight. I was so far from the door that I couldn't even see it. I feel like I'm in a dark desert. Then the fear that was once at the back of my mind, had completely taken over me. My hands started to shake and my head was hurting.

Just when I thought all hope was lost, I saw something in the distance. "Help!" I shouted, but I don't think they could hear me. After about an hour of walking I made it to the house. I was so happy that I was crying. I knocked on the door. A few seconds had passed when the door finally opened. I looked up and saw a woman. She took me in and I told her about how I got there and she said that she was going to help me get home. She started to cry and I asked her why. She said, "It's so sad that you ended up here". "Yeah, but now I have you", I said. "Yes, you do.", she said.

Nathaniel B. age 10. Novaschool Sunland International.

The Door That Wasn't There Yesterday

A gloomy night ago, my brother and I were in a new hotel that had just opened.

At midnight there was an unusual, loud BANG! Sebby, my brother, and I immediately woke up.

We heard low voices through the wall one of them said "hey! Be quiet you might have woken them up, you just dropped "you know what on the floor."

"It does not matter you did say you know what they'll just think we've got something suspicious that's all," the other one said.

Sebby and I wondered why there was a door there.

The next morning we senta message to all the builders in Europe.

One of them said that they (the low voices) were in jail before but they escaped.

The next day we found proof. We found it in a locked cupboard but luckily we found the key.

Inside the cupboard there was a letter it said Stolen roman coins (very expensive). We thought that they stole coins from the Roman museum because we went there before, Sebby and I thought we must tell the police or they'll get away with it.

Before we told the police we went inside the secret door to find out who they were. They were the only owners of the hotel!

We remembered that it said (the letter from the cupboard) they were the Browns family. But they were actually pretending to be the Hamiltons.

We heard shouting from upstairs both of us looked, we opened the door. "Help us!" cried the real Hamiltons.

The Browns were pretending to be the owners of the hotel so they don't get caught (because they are robbers.) All of us called the police and the police sent the Browns to jail for their 9th time!

"Well done," said the police "we have been trying to catch them lots of times!" We got an award and said good bye.

Evelyn Hamilton, age 7. English International College.