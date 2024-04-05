Tooth problem forces Malaga tennis star Alejandro Davidovich to miss out on Estoril Open

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Friday, 5 April 2024, 17:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga tennis star Alejandro Davidovich, ranked 28th in the world, has been forced to withdraw from the Estoril Open at the last minute due to a wisdom tooth issue.

Though it isn't thought to be a serious long-term issue, it nonetheless required immediate attention.

Davidovich, who was listed as the fourth seed, had high hopes for Estoril, where he had reached the semifinals twice before.