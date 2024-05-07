Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the 2023 title with Italy in Malaga. Migue Fernández
Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
Tennis

Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga

There are various packages available for different budgets, from tickets for the quarter-finals starting at 40 euros to full VIP passes for 2,500 euros

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 13:48

Compartir

Tickets for the Davis Cup finals in Malaga, scheduled to take place from 9 to 24 November at the Martín Carpena arena, have been put on sale by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The ticket prices have been revealed despite the full line-up not yet being confirmed.

World number one Novak Djokovic is one player who certainly won't be present, due to Serbia's failure to advance to the group stage, while Spain's participation still hangs in the balance, pending their performance in the demanding Valencia phase in September.

For those wishing to see every match of the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga, VIP, premium, CAT 1, CAT 2 and CAT 3 tickets are priced at 2,500, 860, 650, 400 and 260 euros, respectively.

However, there are also more affordable options. Weekend passes (for the semi-finals and final) are priced at 1,150, 370, 320, 210 and 130 euros in the respective categories; quarter-final passes (from Tuesday to Thursday) at 1,350, 370, 320, 210 and 130 euros; while tickets solely for the final will cost 550, 190, 165, 110 and 63 euros.

Passes for either of the two semi-finals are available at 495, 150, 130, 80 and 53 euros, while single-session passes for the quarter-finals (two individual matches and a doubles match in one tie) can be bought for 435, 115, 100, 60 and 40 euros, respectively.

Tickets are available for purchase through the tournament's website.

Valencia group stage

The ITF has also announced the prices for the Valencia group stage (from 10 to 15 September), where Spain, France, Australia and the Czech Republic will face off in a round-robin format for two spots in the Malaga finals.

Similar groupings will be held in Bologna (Group A), Zhuhai (Group C) and Manchester (Group D) to decide who will make it to the Final 8.

Tickets for the Valencia matches range from 23 to 110 euros, while there are also packages available to see every match of a single team.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is Mother's Day celebrated in Spain today, the first Sunday in May?
  2. 2 Another bad day at the office for Malaga CF
  3. 3 Why did Santa swap the snow in Lapland for the sunny Costa del Sol, some eight months before Christmas?
  4. 4 Cártama police 'increase safety of public and officers' with new electronic temporary immobilisation weapon
  5. 5 Mijas demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach to bullying with short story contest
  6. 6 Malaga padel star secures first-ever win on home turf
  7. 7 As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
  8. 8 Cártama continues to improve its image with juicy new sculpture
  9. 9 Late heartbreak for Estepona basketballers who miss out on historic promotion
  10. 10 Almost 1,000 participants enjoy third Olyimpic-style sports initiative for Malaga business start-ups

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad