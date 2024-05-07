Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 13:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Tickets for the Davis Cup finals in Malaga, scheduled to take place from 9 to 24 November at the Martín Carpena arena, have been put on sale by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The ticket prices have been revealed despite the full line-up not yet being confirmed.

World number one Novak Djokovic is one player who certainly won't be present, due to Serbia's failure to advance to the group stage, while Spain's participation still hangs in the balance, pending their performance in the demanding Valencia phase in September.

For those wishing to see every match of the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga, VIP, premium, CAT 1, CAT 2 and CAT 3 tickets are priced at 2,500, 860, 650, 400 and 260 euros, respectively.

However, there are also more affordable options. Weekend passes (for the semi-finals and final) are priced at 1,150, 370, 320, 210 and 130 euros in the respective categories; quarter-final passes (from Tuesday to Thursday) at 1,350, 370, 320, 210 and 130 euros; while tickets solely for the final will cost 550, 190, 165, 110 and 63 euros.

Passes for either of the two semi-finals are available at 495, 150, 130, 80 and 53 euros, while single-session passes for the quarter-finals (two individual matches and a doubles match in one tie) can be bought for 435, 115, 100, 60 and 40 euros, respectively.

Tickets are available for purchase through the tournament's website.

Valencia group stage

The ITF has also announced the prices for the Valencia group stage (from 10 to 15 September), where Spain, France, Australia and the Czech Republic will face off in a round-robin format for two spots in the Malaga finals.

Similar groupings will be held in Bologna (Group A), Zhuhai (Group C) and Manchester (Group D) to decide who will make it to the Final 8.

Tickets for the Valencia matches range from 23 to 110 euros, while there are also packages available to see every match of a single team.