Tickets on general sale for the Basketball Champions League final in Malaga On Wednesday, more tickets will become available, at a lower price, but these will likely sell out quickly

Unicaja fans will make their presence felt in the Palacio de Deportes for the Final Four.

The countdown to the Final Four of the Basketball Champions League is under way as tickets for the event, to be held at the Palacio de Deportes in Malaga city, have gone on general sale.

Spanish sides Unicaja and Lenovo Tenerife (the reigning champions) are joined by Israel's Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem and Germany's Telekom Baskets Bonn in the semi-finals of Europe's premier basketball competition which will take place from 12 to 14 May.

The first semi-final, between Lenovo Tenerife and Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem will take place on Friday 12 at 5.30pm. It will be followed by the hosts, Unicaja, in their clash with Telekom Baskets Bonn at 8.30pm.

On Sunday 14, the third-place play-off will start at 5pm and act as the warm-up to the grand final at 8pm.

Tickets

Tickets for the event (sold as a pack for all matches) went on sale last week to season ticket holders and Unicaja fans snapped up 4,000 on the first day. In total, an estimated 75 per cent of all season ticket holders were successful.

General sale has since opened up, with a handful of tickets still available for 240 euros.

On Wednesday, more tickets will become available, at a lower price, but there will be much fewer and these will likely sell out quickly.

As expected, Unicaja are set to be the most-supported side (in terms of ticket sales) in the Final Four, closely followed by Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem.