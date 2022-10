Three-million-euro Andalucía Open tees off at the Real Club Valderrama The competition will see Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick attempt to defend his title, which he won last year

The Andalucía Open golf tournament got under way this week at the Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande. The competition has a prize pool of three million euros. Last year's winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who comes off the back of winning the US Open, is taking part and there will be several Spaniards set to challenge him, including Alejandro Cañizares, Rafa Cabrera and Jorge Campillo.