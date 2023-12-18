La Vuelta a España cycling race set to return to Malaga province next summer

The peloton passes through Malaga city during a previous edition of La Vuelta.

Malaga province will welcome the Vuelta a España cycling grand tour next summer for the first time in two years - and two small inland towns will take centre stage.

The race, which will take place from 17 August to 8 September 2024, will get under way in Lisbon (Portugal) before winding its way through Spain and finishing in Madrid.

On this occasion, Yunquera (in between the Guadalhorce valley and the Sierra de las Nieves near Ronda) and Archidona (near Antequera), will provide the finish and start line, respectively, for a mountain stage.

The announcement extends Malaga's historical connection with cycling, having previously hosted 42 starts and 33 finishes of La Vuelta stages throughout history.

International exposure

Francisco Salado, president of the Diputación provincial authority, welcomed the news and emphasised the international exposure La Vuelta will bring to Malaga.

The province's landscapes will be showcased to nearly 400 million people in around 200 countries, he said, highlighting the economic impact La Vuelta can have for smaller municipalities like Yunquera and Archidona.

Each town has fewer than 20,000 inhabitants but will receive a revenue boost next summer through increased tourism, hospitality and visibility as a cycling destination.