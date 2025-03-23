Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Antequera's Biabany battles for the ball. A. J. Guerrero
Ten-man Antequera CF fall to second home loss of the season

Antequera 1 - 3 Algeciras ·

Despite being on a poor run of form, the inland Malaga side remain firmly in the Primera RFEF title race

Antonio J. Guerrero

Sunday, 23 March 2025, 20:37

It's just one win in eight games for Antequera CF whose disastrous recent form continued on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat at home to Algeciras, just their second at El Maulí all season.

The match started in the worst-possible way for the hosts, with an early red card and defensive lapses proving costly.

The hosts conceded after just four minutes when Tomás Sánchez capitalised on a defensive error to slot home.

Matters worsened in the seventh minute when Antequera goalkeeper Jero Lario was shown a straight red card for a foul on the edge of the area following another Algeciras break.

Iván Moreno, making his first appearance since matchday six, came on to face the resulting free kick, but was unable to prevent Mario Illesca from making it 2-0 by the 11th minute.

A brave response

Playing with ten men, Antequera manager Javier Medina adjusted his tactics by pushing Xemi forward after sacrificing striker Samuele Longo. And despite being a man down, Antequera created several chances, with Siddiki, Carrión and Guillem Jaime all going close, but they failed to find the net before half time.

After the break, Medina made further changes, introducing Luismi Gutiérrez and Pol Roigé to add attacking impetus. The hosts dominated possession and were finally rewarded in the 71st minute when Jonathan Biabiany headed home a Carrión cross to reduce the deficit.

However, hopes of a comeback were dashed deep in stoppage time when Algeciras caught Antequera on the counter, sealing the win with a clinical finish from Álvaro Leiva.

Despite Antequera’s valiant second-half performance, the damage had already been done in the opening minutes. Luckily for Medina's side, with other direct rivals also tripping up in recent weeks, they still remain firmly in the title race.

