Team Malaga defend their Lawn Bowls Inter-Provincial Cup The fourth tournament of the competition took place in Andalucía's Almeria province

Team Malaga at the Indalo Bowls Club in Almeria. / SUR IN ENGLISH

Team Malaga were able to defend their title at the Lawn Bowls Inter-Provincial Cup held between 1 and 2 October at the Indalo Bowls Club, located in Almeria province.

The weekend-long tournament, which celebrated its fourth edition, saw the official lawn bowls teams for both Malaga and Almeria provinces compete against each other, with the visiting side making it four wins in four.

The teams that take part consist of 24 players, 12 men and 12 women, who go up against the opposing team in a total of 32 games spread over two sessions a day. They include a mixture of disciplines, including singles, pairs, triple and fours.

Both teams came into the final session of the weekend in a deadlock, but a final 4-4 result, Team Malaga were able to win 17 games to Almeria's 15.

With each win being worth two points, Team Malaga edged past Team Almeria and won 34-30 in the overall standings.