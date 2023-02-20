Tadej Pogacar dominates and wins the Vuelta a Andalucía cycling race The Slovenian, who represents UAE Team Emirates, won three of the five stages - the last of which finished in Alhaurín de la Torre on Sunday

Pogacar, centre of the podium, between Landa and Buitrago. / EFE

After three wins in five days, Tadej Pogacar was proclaimed the overall winner the 69th Vuelta a Andalucía cycling race on Sunday as it came to a close in Alhaurín de la Torre.

The Slovenian rider (UAE Team Emirates) dominated overall - winning stage one (Puente de Génave-Santiago de la Espada), stage two (Diezma-Alcalá la Real) and stage four (Olvera-Iznájar) - but was upstaged by Omar Fraile (IGD) on the final day.

The Spaniard claimed stage victory after he blasted to the front on the uphill run to the final corner.

Omar Fraile celebrates as he crosses the line in Alhaurín de la Torre. / EFE

Despite this result, there was no change to the final podium which was made up of Pogacar, followed by Spaniard Mikel Landa in second and Colombian Santiago Buitrago in third (both Bahrain Victorious).

The winner of the mountains classification was Spaniard Gotzon Martín (Euskaltel-Euskadi), while, in the sprints, victory went to the Belgian Aaron Van Poucke (Team Flanders-Baloise). By team, the winner was Ineos Grenadiers (UK).

Curiously, the best-placed Andalusian was Carlos Rodríguez, who has now taken fourth place in the general classification for the third consecutive year.