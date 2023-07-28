SUR unites Costa businesses at successful golf tournament

All of the tournament's participants gathered at Los Arqueros Golf and Country Club.

Marina Rivas MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The second edition Diario SUR's Business Golf Tournament, held at Los Arqueros Golf and Country Club in Benahavís on Saturday, brought together 17 teams, with the goal of fostering new connections and establishing new business relationships on the Costa del Sol.

Each team, with four members each, competed in the Texas Scramble format game on the picturesque course designed by Seve Ballesteros which received praise for its immaculate condition and recent improvements, which led to a record-breaking season.

The winning team, Villapadierna, received recognition along with other participants during the awards ceremony, which was followed by a raffle of golf-related gifts and a cocktail party.

The tournament was made possible by the support of sponsors like Acosol, represented by CEO Manuel Cardeña, as well as the collaboration of various entities, including the Diputación de Málaga, Costa del Sol Málaga, Navarro Hermanos, Hospiten and Copyrap.