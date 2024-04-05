Success for young Gibraltar gymnasts in Spain

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 5 April 2024, 17:03
Compartir
The Gibraltar Rhythmic Gymnastics Club (GRGA) enjoyed success at the recent Torneo de Gimnasia Rítmica San Martín del Tesorillo (Cadiz).
In the team categories, the Benjamín group (Lara Banbury, Sofia Gallagher, Sophie-May Tart, Thea-Mae Riley and Selma Bodner) earned silver in Freehand Gymnastics, while the Infantil Ball team (Sienna Potter-Kelly, Sofia Pecino, Ayla Campbell, Georgia Smith, Sienna McMahon) came fifth.
There was also individual success: Layla El Ouazani (second, Individual Alevín Ball), Siena Mena (fifth, Pre-Copa Infantil Rope), Jasmine Vaughan (second, Junior Clubs), and Chanel Trinidad and Mie Alvarez (first and second, respectively, Senior Clubs).
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Las fotografías que muestran los detalles del nuevo Captur
El Norte de Castilla
La Copa del Rey ya está en Sevilla
ABC de Sevilla
«No podíamos ni invitar a un café»
El Comercio
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.