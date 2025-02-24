Stunning comeback win propels 10-man Marbella FC out of the relegation zone Three second-half goals helped Abel Segovia claim his first win in charge of the struggling Costa del Sol side

Marbella FC are out of the Primera RFEF relegation zone after securing a vital 3-1 victory over Algeciras on Sunday, despite playing the entire second half with ten men.

Having not won a game since 21 December, the home faithful inside La Dama de Noche would have been fearing the worst yet again when the visitors started aggressively and, in the 20th minute, Rodri Escudero slipped between two defenders to finish with his left foot.

However, Marbella, fought back, undeterred, with Ohemeng, Dorian and Aitor Puñal all missing chances.

But just before half-time, Marbella suffered what seemed like a fatal blow. Javi Duarte, already on a yellow card, committed an unnecessary foul in midfield and was sent off, leaving his team with ten men for the entire second half.

Onslaught

Algeciras, sensing an opportunity, looked to control possession, unaware of the onslaught to come. In the 55th minute, Olguín’s cross found Dorian, who was brought down in the box. The Guinean forward stepped up to convert the penalty, levelling the scores.

Marbella, fuelled by the new-found momentum, then pushed on. Substitute Alberto Soto put them ahead in the 80th minute with a stunning strike into the top corner.

With Algeciras reeling, Marcos Peña provided the final blow, threading a pass through an opponent’s legs to set up José Callejón, who fired home to seal a dramatic comeback.

Marbella’s first win under Abel Segovia lifts them above their regional rivals and out of the drop zone, earning rapturous applause from the home crowd.