Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Marbella players gather to celebrate a much-needed win. Juan Carlos Domínguez
Stunning comeback win propels 10-man Marbella FC out of the relegation zone

Stunning comeback win propels 10-man Marbella FC out of the relegation zone

Three second-half goals helped Abel Segovia claim his first win in charge of the struggling Costa del Sol side

Juan Ramón Padilla

Monday, 24 February 2025, 08:27

Marbella FC are out of the Primera RFEF relegation zone after securing a vital 3-1 victory over Algeciras on Sunday, despite playing the entire second half with ten men.

Having not won a game since 21 December, the home faithful inside La Dama de Noche would have been fearing the worst yet again when the visitors started aggressively and, in the 20th minute, Rodri Escudero slipped between two defenders to finish with his left foot.

However, Marbella, fought back, undeterred, with Ohemeng, Dorian and Aitor Puñal all missing chances.

But just before half-time, Marbella suffered what seemed like a fatal blow. Javi Duarte, already on a yellow card, committed an unnecessary foul in midfield and was sent off, leaving his team with ten men for the entire second half.

Onslaught

Algeciras, sensing an opportunity, looked to control possession, unaware of the onslaught to come. In the 55th minute, Olguín’s cross found Dorian, who was brought down in the box. The Guinean forward stepped up to convert the penalty, levelling the scores.

Marbella, fuelled by the new-found momentum, then pushed on. Substitute Alberto Soto put them ahead in the 80th minute with a stunning strike into the top corner.

With Algeciras reeling, Marcos Peña provided the final blow, threading a pass through an opponent’s legs to set up José Callejón, who fired home to seal a dramatic comeback.

Marbella’s first win under Abel Segovia lifts them above their regional rivals and out of the drop zone, earning rapturous applause from the home crowd.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Casa de María Barrabino: a Torremolinos mansion about to be reborn
  2. 2 Closing time
  3. 3 14 ways within reach to prevent Alzheimer's disease
  4. 4 Welsh community set to paint Benalmádena red to mark St David's Day
  5. 5 ACE animal shelter announces spring fundraising event in Mijas
  6. 6 Buying and making the most of your dream home in Spain
  7. 7 Writing and painting from Spain to London and back again
  8. 8 Dani Sánchez rocket secures hard-fought Malaga CF victory
  9. 9 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Clinopodium vulgare
  10. 10 Spanish authorities briefly implement passport stamping for Gibraltarians at border control

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Stunning comeback win propels 10-man Marbella FC out of the relegation zone