Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella's Pablo Muñoz and Fermín Ruiz taking care of their defensive duties. CF Intercity
Struggling Marbella FC scrape goalless draw against league&#039;s bottom side
Football

Struggling Marbella FC scrape goalless draw against league's bottom side

New coach Abel Segovia picked up his first point since taking charge but the Costa del Sol side remain in the Primera RFEF relegation zone

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Sunday, 2 February 2025, 06:10

Marbella FC once again failed to secure a win on Friday night, this time playing out a goalless draw in Alicante against bottom-placed Intercity.

New coach Abel Segovia made several changes in his second match in charge, bringing in Moussa, Marcos Olguín and Edwards, while Aitor Puñal, Acosta and Carrasco dropped out.

Marbella dominated possession but struggled to create clear chances. They relied heavily on Ohemeng to produce from the right, but he failed to provide a decisive final pass and their only shot on target came from Soto in the sixth minute.

Intercity, meanwhile, were more dangerous on the counter-attack. Jürgen Locadia had two chances in the first half, one shot going over and another forcing a save from Eric Puerto.

Lacking sharpness

In the second half, Marbella continued to lack attacking sharpness, with Soto coming closest when his effort went just wide.

Then, Intercity nearly took the lead in the 69th minute, but Puerto denied José Callejón with a fine save. The home side also had a penalty appeal turned down after Yac Diori’s challenge on Nsue.

In an attempt to find a breakthrough, Segovia introduced debutants Fermín Ruiz and Zequi but Marbella remained ineffective in attack. However, with key players Dorian and Ohemeng unable to make an impact, the visitors failed to trouble Samu Casado in the Intercity goal.

The result keeps Costa del Sol side in the relegation zone of Group 2 in Primera RFEF, showing little improvement so far under their new manager.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga mayor backtracks on city tourism department's claim of visitor 'saturation'
  2. 2 Shock in Boston over death of Jesuit priest in Malaga
  3. 3 Ryanair warns that the impact of the multi-million-euro fine on airlines would be 'passed on' to passengers
  4. 4 Hundreds of taxis block streets of Malaga in protest at 'absurd' insurance premiums
  5. 5 Two winter storms bring bad weather to northern Spain
  6. 6 Convicted paedophile sentenced to 39 years in Gibraltar
  7. 7 Whatever happened to Airbnb?
  8. 8 Torremolinos complies with accessibility standards in revamped El Pinillo district
  9. 9 Celebrating almost two years of The Pool Marbella: a Community built on collaboration and growth
  10. 10 Malaga's Hospital Clínico workers warn that emergency department is on the verge of collapse

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Struggling Marbella FC scrape goalless draw against league's bottom side