Struggling Marbella FC scrape goalless draw against league's bottom side

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Sunday, 2 February 2025, 06:10

Marbella FC once again failed to secure a win on Friday night, this time playing out a goalless draw in Alicante against bottom-placed Intercity.

New coach Abel Segovia made several changes in his second match in charge, bringing in Moussa, Marcos Olguín and Edwards, while Aitor Puñal, Acosta and Carrasco dropped out.

Marbella dominated possession but struggled to create clear chances. They relied heavily on Ohemeng to produce from the right, but he failed to provide a decisive final pass and their only shot on target came from Soto in the sixth minute.

Intercity, meanwhile, were more dangerous on the counter-attack. Jürgen Locadia had two chances in the first half, one shot going over and another forcing a save from Eric Puerto.

Lacking sharpness

In the second half, Marbella continued to lack attacking sharpness, with Soto coming closest when his effort went just wide.

Then, Intercity nearly took the lead in the 69th minute, but Puerto denied José Callejón with a fine save. The home side also had a penalty appeal turned down after Yac Diori’s challenge on Nsue.

In an attempt to find a breakthrough, Segovia introduced debutants Fermín Ruiz and Zequi but Marbella remained ineffective in attack. However, with key players Dorian and Ohemeng unable to make an impact, the visitors failed to trouble Samu Casado in the Intercity goal.

The result keeps Costa del Sol side in the relegation zone of Group 2 in Primera RFEF, showing little improvement so far under their new manager.