Stresnakova wins first-ever Costa del Sol Women's Open tennis tournament

Stresnakova (second from left) and Mi with their respective trophies.

Slovakian Katarina Stresnakova was crowned champion of the first-ever The Flag Costa del Sol Women's Open tournament on Sunday, beating Tianmi Mi 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in an intense final in two hours and 39 minutes.

The hard court at Bel Air Tennis Club in Estepona was the venue for the 25-year-old to win her first ever tournament, overcoming some serious obstacles on the way.

Stresnakova had to come back from a set down in the quarter-finals against up-and-coming Spaniard Marta Soriano Santiago, before seeing off former world number 19 Varvara Lepchenko in Saturday's semi-finals.

In the final she had to face a tennis player who is already demonstrating a high level of tennis at just 18 years of age, China's Mi. Stresnakova was up against it throughout, losing the first set 4-6 then going behind 4-5 in the second. However, she took the remaining games to complete a comeback and win 7-5.

The exact same story then repeated in the third set, allowing the Slovakian to claim the ITF W15 trophy.