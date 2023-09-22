Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Dutch player Botic van De Zandschulp, one of those confirmed for Malaga. Reuters
A star-studded lineup expected at Malaga Open tennis
Tennis

A star-studded lineup expected at Malaga Open tennis

Eight players in the top 100 are confirmed while Alejandro Davidovich and Pablo Carreño could be wild card entries

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Friday, 22 September 2023, 14:35

The Malaga Open, taking place at the Inacua Racquet Centre from 9 to 15 October, will feature a star-studded lineup more typical of an ATP 250 tournament, it has been announced.

This Challenger 125 event, played on a hard court surface, is one of the highest-level Challenger tournaments in Spain and the initial list of participants, known three weeks before the tournament, has positioned it as one of the best Challenger events globally due to the high calibre of players.

The list of confirmed players so far includes eight players ranked in the top 100: Roberto Carballés (61st), Botic van de Zandschulp (68th), Bernabé Zapata (74th), Alexandre Muller (84th), Alexander Shevchenko (86th), Daniel Elahi Galán (87th), Michael Mmoh (94th) and Albert Ramos (97th).

The list also includes the French player Constant Lestienne (107th), who won the first edition in Malaga, as well as fellow countrymen Corentin Moutet (107th) and Benoit Paire (124th).

Additionally, the organisers have revealed their intention to use two of their three wild card invitations for Pablo Carreño (193rd) and Alejandro Davidovich (25th). However, with Davidovich being registered to compete in the Masters 1,000 in Shanghai from 4 October, he would only be able to participate in the event of an early exit.

Tickets from five euros

Tickets for the Malaga Open are on sale already via the official website (malagaopen.es).

Prices vary from five to 80 euros for a day ticket while an eight-day pass can be bought for a discounted 99 euros.

