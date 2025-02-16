Stalemate away to Yeclano does nothing to ease Marbella FC's struggles

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Sunday, 16 February 2025, 18:36 Compartir

Marbella FC remain in the Primera RFEF relegation zone after surrendering a lead in a 1-1 draw against Yeclano on Friday night. Despite going ahead through Aitor Puñal in the first half, Marbella were pegged back in the second and struggled to create meaningful chances to regain their advantage.

The Andalusian side arrived in Yecla with a heavily altered squad, having made seven signings during the winter transfer window. New coach Abel Segovia started five of those reinforcements, including first-time starters Álex López and Pere Marco.

Despite this, Yeclano began the match on the front foot, forcing Marbella goalkeeper Eric Puerto into several crucial saves, most notably from efforts by Naranjo, Juanje, and Javi Marín. Marbella struggled to find a foothold, and their discomfort was compounded by an early injury to Moussa, who was replaced by Carrasco after 20 minutes.

However, against the run of play, Marbella struck first when Puñal headed in a well-delivered corner from José Callejón.

Rattled

Yecla came out stronger in the second half and levelled the scores in the 59th minute, with Naranjo converting from another set-piece. Marbella were rattled, and Serpeta came close to adding a second for the hosts.

Segovia’s substitutions failed to inject creativity into the visitors’ attack, with their only notable attempt coming from Puñal, whose shot was parried for a corner.

Marbella pushed forward in the closing stages but couldn't break the deadlock, leaving them still searching for their first win of 2025.

Segovia has now overseen four matches without a victory, collecting just two points. Next up, they face another relegation-threatened side, Algeciras, at home on Sunday in a crucial fixture for their survival hopes.