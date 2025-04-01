Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ramos, during a Davis Cup knockout. EP
Spanish tennis veteran Albert Ramos calls time on his career
Tennis

Spanish tennis veteran Albert Ramos calls time on his career

The four-time ATP title winner has announced, at the age of 37, that he will retire later this year﻿

Enric Gardiner

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:34

Albert Ramos, a four-time ATP title winner and former world number 17, has announced he will retire this year at the age of 37. The Spaniard, best known for his consistency on clay, has yet to decide in which tournament he will play his final match.

"My heart wants to continue and loves tennis and competition but my head tells me everything must end," Ramos said in a statement. "The last few months I have felt my body no longer performing at the highest level, so it is time to accept the end of my career."

Ramos’ biggest achievement came in 2017 when he reached the final of the Monte Carlo Masters, beating then-world number one Andy Murray en route before losing to Rafael Nadal. That run helped him reach his career-best ranking of 17.

The Barcelona-born player won ATP titles in Bastad, Gstaad, Estoril and Cordoba and played in seven Davis Cup ties for Spain. His best Grand Slam performance came at Roland Garros, where he reached the quarter-finals in 2016 before losing to defending champion Stan Wawrinka.

Ramos also claimed a rare victory over Roger Federer on indoor hard courts at the 2015 Shanghai Masters, despite never defeating Nadal or Novak Djokovic in multiple attempts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction dives into the importance of the sea in prehistory
  2. 2 Administrator pours cold water on Malaga CF takeover reports
  3. 3 UK nationals in Spain %u2013 advice and information for established, new and future residents
  4. 4 Last-gasp own goal condemns Malaga CF to heartbreaking defeat
  5. 5 Clive Golt steps down as Gibraltar government's director of communications
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town receives donation of artefacts related to important Spanish philosopher
  7. 7 Moroccan man to appear in court over series of bicycle thefts in Gibraltar
  8. 8 Torremolinos installs acoustic devices on pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired
  9. 9 Torremolinos marks International Day of Trans Visibility with screening of award-winning documentary
  10. 10 Cártama to support child cancer research with awareness walk

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spanish tennis veteran Albert Ramos calls time on his career