Spanish tennis veteran Albert Ramos calls time on his career

Enric Gardiner Malaga Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:34

Albert Ramos, a four-time ATP title winner and former world number 17, has announced he will retire this year at the age of 37. The Spaniard, best known for his consistency on clay, has yet to decide in which tournament he will play his final match.

"My heart wants to continue and loves tennis and competition but my head tells me everything must end," Ramos said in a statement. "The last few months I have felt my body no longer performing at the highest level, so it is time to accept the end of my career."

Ramos’ biggest achievement came in 2017 when he reached the final of the Monte Carlo Masters, beating then-world number one Andy Murray en route before losing to Rafael Nadal. That run helped him reach his career-best ranking of 17.

The Barcelona-born player won ATP titles in Bastad, Gstaad, Estoril and Cordoba and played in seven Davis Cup ties for Spain. His best Grand Slam performance came at Roland Garros, where he reached the quarter-finals in 2016 before losing to defending champion Stan Wawrinka.

Ramos also claimed a rare victory over Roger Federer on indoor hard courts at the 2015 Shanghai Masters, despite never defeating Nadal or Novak Djokovic in multiple attempts.