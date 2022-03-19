Spanish team Pak I Care crowned champions of European Cricket at the Cártama Oval Pak I Care CC beat Tunbridge Wells CC in the final of the European League this Saturday 19 March

Pak I Care, a cricket club from Barcelona, have been crowned European Champions after they beat Tunbridge Wells CC in the final of the six week long European Cricket Club Championships at the Cártama Oval.

Going into the final, the Spanish team were three wins and no defeats against the English, but both fought valiantly for the final trophy.

The day was action packed. Tunbridge Wells played Pak I Care earlier in the day for the qualifier, and faced Brescia Cricket Club in the second qualifier.

Meanwhile, Italian club Brescia CC played Brigade CC from Ireland for the eliminator.