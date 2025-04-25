Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Olazabal, at the recent Masters Tournament at Augusta. EFE
Spanish golfing legend José María Olazábal named Team Europe&#039;s Ryder Cup vice-captain
Golf

Spanish golfing legend José María Olazábal named Team Europe's Ryder Cup vice-captain

The former winning captain returns for the 2025 edition which will take place at Bethpage Black in New York from 26 to 28 September

Álavaro Vicente

San Sebastián

Friday, 25 April 2025, 10:52

Spanish golfing legend José María Olazábal has been named as the third vice-captain for Team Europe ahead of the 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup, which this year will be held at Bethpage Black in New York from 26 to 28 September.

Team captain Luke Donald confirmed the appointment on Wednesday, calling Olazábal "synonymous with European golf" and praising his passion and experience.

The 59-year-old returns to the role having also served as one of Donald's assistants in the victorious 2023 campaign in Rome.

Extensive expertise

Olazábal's Ryder Cup pedigree is extensive. He captained Europe to their last win on American soil in the dramatic comeback at Medinah in 2012 and has now been named vice-captain for a fifth time, joining Thomas Bjørn and Edoardo Molinari on Donald's team.

The Basque golfer, a seven-time Ryder Cup player, formed a legendary partnership with Seve Ballesteros, with the duo earning 12 points together - more than any other pairing in the event's history.

In total, Olazábal has played 31 matches, securing 18 wins and 20½ points for Europe.

'Great memories'

Reacting to his appointment, Olazábal said: "It's a wonderful piece of news... I have so many great memories of this event, so I said yes."

Acknowledging the challenge of playing in New York, he added: "There is no greater test than a Ryder Cup away from home."

Donald said he was "delighted" to welcome Olazábal back, citing his experience, inspiration and deep connection to the tournament as crucial to Europe's chances.

