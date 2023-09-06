Spain's F1 driver Fernando Alonso responds to fan's touching message on social media

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain&#039;s F1 driver Fernando Alonso responds to fan&#039;s touching message on social media
N. V.

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 18:14

An elderly woman who uploaded a heartwarming video to social media expressing her admiration for Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, along with a special request, has been answered by the Spanish sports star himself.

In the video, the woman said: "Fernando, I really like to see you racing. I have always been a regular at your races. Please send me a T-shirt and sign it for me. I'm an old lady now and I want to have something of yours, because I admire you a lot".

The driver, from Spain's Asturias region, despite being focused on the Italian GP held last weekend, was quick to react through his social media and retweeted the video on X (Twitter). He then answered her request with a simple "yes", and a blue heart emoji.

