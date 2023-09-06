Spain's F1 driver Fernando Alonso responds to fan's touching message on social media

Sections
An elderly woman who uploaded a heartwarming video to social media expressing her admiration for Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, along with a special request, has been answered by the Spanish sports star himself.
In the video, the woman said: "Fernando, I really like to see you racing. I have always been a regular at your races. Please send me a T-shirt and sign it for me. I'm an old lady now and I want to have something of yours, because I admire you a lot".
Si. 💙😘 https://t.co/zznjJxWqq0— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) August 31, 2023
The driver, from Spain's Asturias region, despite being focused on the Italian GP held last weekend, was quick to react through his social media and retweeted the video on X (Twitter). He then answered her request with a simple "yes", and a blue heart emoji.
