Spain's Carlos Alcaraz conquers Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament in stunning fashion

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Monte Carlo Masters tennis title on Sunday, overcoming Lorenzo Musetti 3-6 6-1 6-0 to become the sixth Spanish champion at the prestigious event. The 21-year-old from Murcia added his name to a list that includes Manuel Orantes, Sergi Bruguera, Carlos Moyá, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz, now ranked world number two and leading the ATP Race to Turin, had to recover from a poor opening set in which he produced 14 unforced errors. Musetti, clinical and aggressive, seized the first set with a brilliant drop shot and looked poised for his first title since 2022.

However, once Alcaraz levelled the match, he never looked back. The Italian, visibly hampered by injury, could not keep pace as Alcaraz secured a double break to lead 3-0 in the deciding set.

Moments later, Musetti called for medical attention but it was clear the momentum had shifted irreversibly as Alcaraz ran away with the third set under ominous grey skies.

Davidovich puts up stern test

The Spaniard’s triumph on Sunday came after a tense semi-final against Malaga’s Alejandro Davidovich, who pushed him hard in a two-hour battle a day earlier.

Davidovich, now a resident of the Principality, fought valiantly but ultimately fell 7-6 (2) 6-4, repeating his defeat to Alcaraz at the Conde de Godó in 2023.

Despite the loss, Davidovich’s performances throughout the week restored his place among the world’s elite, as he returned to the top 30 and climbed into the top eight of the ATP Race. His mix of variety and resilience drew widespread praise, even from Alcaraz himself, who applauded his compatriot’s efforts as he left the court.

With his own victory in Monte Carlo, a tournament where he had previously never won a match, Alcaraz strengthens his case as the leading figure on clay ahead of the European swing. His next challenge comes at the Conde de Godó in Barcelona, where he is scheduled to debut midweek.