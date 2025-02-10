Spain's Carlos Alcaraz claims first indoor tennis title with Rotterdam Open triumph

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alcaraz poses with the trophy on Sunday. Reuters
The world number two will now head to Doha for his next tournament, where he is set to face top-ranked players including Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, fitness permitting.

Enric Gardiner

Malaga

Monday, 10 February 2025, 12:38

Carlos Alcaraz secured his first indoor title with a three-set victory over Alex de Minaur in the final of the Rotterdam Open on Sunday. The Spaniard overcame the Australian 6-1, 6-7, 6-4 to win his 17th career trophy and become the first Spanish player to lift the title at the Dutch tournament.

Alcaraz, 20, had never won a title in indoor conditions but showed confidence from the outset. He dominated the first set with an early break and wrapped it up in just over 30 minutes. De Minaur responded strongly, forcing a decider after breaking Alcaraz in the second set.

Despite a determined effort from De Minaur, Alcaraz seized control in the third, breaking for a 3-2 lead with a well-placed drop shot. He converted his second championship point when De Minaur netted a forehand.

“I’m very happy to be the first Spaniard to win in Rotterdam and to have overtaken Juan Carlos [Ferrero] in titles. We always have a little competition,” Alcaraz said.

The world number two will now head to Doha for his next tournament, where he is set to face top-ranked players including Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, fitness permitting.

