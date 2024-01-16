Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain&#039;s Carles Falcón dies a week after motorcycle crash at Dakar Rally
Dakar Rally 2024

Spain's Carles Falcón dies a week after motorcycle crash at Dakar Rally

The 45-year-old Catalan rider was rushed to hospital but died after suffering a serious head injury

David Sánchez de Castro

Madrid

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 13:36

Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcón has died more than a week after crashing in the Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabia, his team confirmed. He died in hospital on Monday 15 January after he was transferred from Riyadh in a critical condition with severe trauma to his brain. The Catalan rider, 45, crashed during the second stage of the rally on 7 January.

"On Monday 15 January Carles left us. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible," his team said.

Falcón and his team-mate Isaac Feliú, who also suffered a serious accident in 2022, had only just returned to the sport this year. The pair started a YouTube channel during the pandemic where they explained their passion for the rally, and eventually started gaining sponsors. After competing in 2022 and having to abandon the race after Feliú's accident, they decided to return in 2024 with a renewed passion.

"This year the goal is that we both finish, Isaac and I. I don't care if we finish two places higher or two places lower. We have to prioritise the fact that we both finish and, above all, enjoy the experience again," Falcón told the official championship website before the fatal incident.

Falcón is the third Spanish competitor to die in the sport, after Tomás Urpí lost his life in 1996 and José Manuel 'El Carni' Pérez died in 2005.

