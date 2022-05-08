Spain’s 19-year-old tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz wins Madrid Open

In three days, Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to lift his first Madrid Masters Open title. The Murcian player, turned just 19, destroyed Zverev (6-3 and 6-1) to win one of the most important trophies of his career, along with Miami, making four this season and improving his impeccable record in finals. Six out of six.

Alcaraz was not only born to play these kind of games, but there is no way to think that he can lose them. And Alexander Zverev, champion here last year, was unable to handle his rival. His game is a joy, a display of superiority that harasses his opponent and hooks the fans, who when changing sides shouted "Carlos, Carlos!", a chant that will be repeated a lot in Spain and all over the world.

In the first set, the German player was evenly matched for five games and in the sixth Spain’s Alcaraz forced two errors. Zverev, appeared not believe the level of play of the 19-year-old in front of him. A boy who had to dig deep to see off the number one in the world and who a day later faced one of the circuit's sluggers, a double winner in the capital and one of those expected to dominate this sport in the next decade.

The second set was seen off in just half an hour.

“I have had a great time since we flipped the coin to choose the draw. With the support of this public it is incredible," said Alcaraz as soon as the final ended. In the stands, his father and his mother enjoyed the culmination of the best week of his life, in which he became the first tennis player to beat Djokovic and Nadal consecutively in a tennis tournament.

This Monday the Spanish player will be number six in the world, the best classification of his career.