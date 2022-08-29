Spain win their first-ever U-20 Women's World Cup The Spanish national team defeated previous winners Japan 3-1 in the final, which was played in Costa Rica

Spain have won their first ever U-20 Women's World Cup trophy by beating Japan 3-1 in the final, which was played on Sunday night in Costa Rica and it was a reverse of the result of their previous meeting in the Fifa tournament in 2018.

The Spanish side had also made it to the final four years ago, but Pedro López's team were also beaten 3-1.

La Roja put on a blistering, first-half performance which saw them score all three of their goals in a 15-minute window, opening the scoring in the 12th minute through Andalusian Inma Gabarro before Salma Paralluelo completed a five-minute brace to give Spain a convincing 3-0 lead.

Japan pulled one back through Amano two minutes into the second half, but Spain held on comfortably for the rest of the match and ended up being crowning as champions.

The current crop of players was the same that won the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship back in July when they beat Norway to a fourth European title.