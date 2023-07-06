Spain under-21s cruise into Euros football final where they will face England After coming back in style from a goal down against Ukraine, Santi Denia’s side will be hopeful of securing their sixth title against the Three Lions on Saturday

Daryl Finch Malaga

Spain will face England in the final of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Saturday after a comfortable 5-1 victory over Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Despite going behind to an early Artem Bondarenko goal - teed up by an excellent assist by Chelsea’s under-fire Mykhailo Mudryk - Spain rallied and made easy work of their opponents who reached the semi-finals after surprising France in the previous round (3-1).

Captain Abel Ruiz levelled the scores just four minutes later after he capitalised on some clumsy Ukraine defending to round the goalkeeper and squeeze the ball over the line from close range.

Ruiz then turned provider for midfielder Oihan Sancet who then put Spain in the lead, despite his side not having it all their own way in the first half.

However, that changed after the break as Ukraine tired and Santi Denia’s young team demonstrated both their technical and physical superiority.

Real Madrid’s Antonio Blanco seized upon a loose clearance to fire in Spain’s third, before Aimar Oroz made an immediate impact off the bench, cutting in off the left to whip a fierce shot into the far corner.

Manchester City’s Sergi Gómez, playing as a right-winger at the time, then put the cherry on top with an almost mirror image of the previous goal.

Lee Carsley’s Three Lions will await at the Batumi Stadium in Georgia after a 3-0 win over Israel sealed their spot in Saturday’s final. Spain will be out for their sixth title in this tournament, while England will be hoping for glory for the first time since 1984.