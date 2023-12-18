Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Spain players celebrate their World Cup victory. Hannah Mckay (Reuters)
Spain&#039;s footballers top the FIFA women&#039;s world ranking for the first time
Football

Spain's footballers top the FIFA women's world ranking for the first time

The world champions have replaced Sweden at the summit after their recent success in the Nations League

Colpisa

Madrid

Monday, 18 December 2023, 16:10

Spain are the top-ranked FIFA women's football team for the time after an excellent end to the year saw them earn a 14.21-point increase from the previous ranking released nearly four months ago.

This comes after what was Jorge Vilda's side won the World Cup in August, then an impressive performance in the Nations League group stage under the leadership of Montse Tomé (five wins and one loss), culminating in a 5-3 win over previous ranking leaders Sweden at La Rosaleda at the start of December.

In February, the side will take on the Netherlands in the final four. This tournament will determine the two remaining European slots for the 2024 Paris Olympics, with France (who face Germany) already secured as the host nation. The remaining three semi finalists will compete for the two available slots.

Spain sit top of the FIFA ranking table with 2066.05 points, followed by previous world champions, the United States, who will end the year in second place. France, meanwhile, are third.

The FIFA top ten also includes England (fourth), Sweden (fifth), Germany (sixth), the Netherlands (seventh), Japan (eighth), North Korea (ninth) and Canada (tenth). Brazil, previously in the top ten, have dropped to eleventh position.

