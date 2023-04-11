Spain team trains in Marbella ahead of Billie Jean King Cup clash with Mexico The team led by Anabel Medina have been getting used to the clay at Puente Romano ahead of the qualifiers against Mexico this Friday and Saturday

The Spanish team competing in the Billie Jean King Cup, the premier international team competition in women's tennis, are already in Marbella as they prepare to take on Mexico this Friday and Saturday at the Puente Romano Tennis Club.

The team led by Anabel Medina arrived on Sunday and Nuria Párrizas, Rebeka Masarova and Marina Bassols trained for two hours on centre court that same afternoon.

The other two players on the team, Sara Sorribes and Aliona Bolsova, joined training on Monday after being given more time to rest after their long trip from Bogotá, where they competed last week.

Spain, the clear favourites

Spain will be the clear favourites this weekend in what will be only the second meeting between the two countries who last faced each other in the first round of this tournament (at that time called the Federation Cup) in Tokyo in 1981.

This time, the winner will qualify for the Finals to be played in November at a venue yet to be announced.

In total, 18 nations are competing for nine places. They are the ten that ranked from third to twelfth place in Glasgow last year, plus the eight winners of the play-offs (called Qualifiers).

The list of twelve teams participating in the 2023 Finals will be completed by the two 2022 finalists plus the host nation or, failing that, a guest.

Mexico doesn't currently have any players in the top 100 of the world rankings. Their two best players are Fernanda Contreras (191st) and Marcela Zacarías (196th).

Spain, meanwhile, are without Garbiñe Muguruza, who has been sidelined for a few months, and Paula Badosa.

A tribute to Spain's female tennis stars

During the qualifiers this weekend, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of Spain's debut in the competition, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation will pay tribute to all of the players who have represented the national team over the years.

Among the former players who have confirmed their presence are Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, María José Martínez, Magüi Serna, Silvia Soler, Carmen Perea and Vicky Baldovinos.