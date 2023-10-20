Spain strong contenders to lift the European Cricket Championships trophy on home soil in Cártama The top six teams have been doing battle this week with this year's winner to be crowned in the final match this Friday evening

Spain have won four from six matches as the European Cricket Championship (ECC) enters its final day and the host nation are hopeful to lift the trophy on home soil.

A total of 31 teams started the competition at Cártama Oval in Malaga province in six groups last month, but only the top teams started this week: Spain, Ireland, England, Italy, Germany and Jersey and last year's winners, Netherlands.

Championship week kicked off on Monday where Spain were the first to play against Jersey. The home team came out on top scoring an extremely narrow five-run victory. Spain were defeated by the Irish in the next game that same day, losing by 51 runs, but came back strong against Italy on Tuesday with an impressive eight wicket win.

Spain picked up another win against last year's winners, Netherlands, defeating the Dutch by six wickets and then beat Germany by seven wickets on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, England also look to be solid contenders for the trophy after the English won four of their six final games this week, as well as the Netherlands, who have also won four games. The top teams will then play in knock-out games on Friday morning, before the championship match on Friday night. Spain will play in an elimination match against Ireland this Friday morning.

This is the third year Cártama Oval in Malaga has hosted the championship. The ECC was broadcast to about 35 million viewers worldwide daily last year, making it an important affair in the world of cricket and showcasing Cártama all over the globe.