Luis Enrique reveals Spain squad for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Spain's national football team coach Luis Enrique has revealed the 26-man squad that will be heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. With three goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders and eight forwards, La Roja hope that a blend of experienced players and younger ones is the way to winning their second World Cup.

The squad trained together in Madrid before leaving for Amman, where they will play against Jordan in a friendly on Thursday afternoon prior to debuting in the tournament next Wednesday.

The squad

Luis Enrique remains blindly faithful to the trio of goalkeepers made up of Unai Simón (Athletic Club), Roberto Sánchez (Brighton) and David Raya (Brentford), who have defended Spain's goalposts since March.

The defensive line remains largely the same. Carvajal (Real Madrid) and César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) will be the right backs, with Jordi Alba (Barcelona) and José Luis Gayà (Valencia) on the left. Centre-backs include Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric García (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal) and Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).

Veteran Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), the only player left from the 2010 World Cup-winning team, will be the anchor in midfield, with the younger Rodrigo (Manchester City) closely following him. More creative midfielders include Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Carlos Soler (PSG), Koke (Atlético Madrid) and Gavi (Barcelona).

The only out-and-out striker in the squad is Álvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid), who will be looking to have goal-scoring opportunities fed to him by fellow attackers in Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Yéremy Pino (Villarreal) and Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

Weight of expectation

Luis Enrique's final squad is a decision to keep consistent with his choices over the last two years. He has maitained the core group of players, the same ones who qualified for the 2022 World Cup and booked their place in the 2023 Nations League finals.

The 26 players have an average age of 25.61 years old, with 17 of them being part of Spain's successful Euro 2020 run, where they lost in the semi-final to eventual winners Italy.

La Roja's opening game of the tournament will be on Wednesday 23 November at 5pm against Costa Rica. They'll face their toughest test against Germany four days later, before closing out their group on 1 December against Japan.