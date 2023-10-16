Spain seal qualification for Euro 2024 with win in Norway

Daryl Finch Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Both Spain and Scotland confirmed their participation in the finals of Euro 2024 after Luis de la Fuente's team beat an underwhelming Norway side in Oslo on Sunday night by a single goal to nil.

Even though there are two more rounds of qualifying games still to play, Norway's defeat, having played a game more, means both Spain and Scotland (who lost 0-2 to the former in Seville on Thursday) are out of reach and are left to battle it out for top spot during the next international break in mid-November.

Barcelona's Gavi sealed the win for La Roja in the second half with a left-footed strike following a series of rebounds, which required a lengthy VAR review.

This 49th-minute goal forced Norway out of their shell, but Spain's increasingly settled team under De la Fuente showed great maturity and marshalled the threat of both Manchester City's Erling Haaland (absent in the return fixture played at Malaga's La Rosaleda) and Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard incredibly well, almost completely nullifying their threat.

The win means Spain continue their impressive record of not having missed a European Championship since 1992. In Germany next summer they can now compete for a title they previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012.