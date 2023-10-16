Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Barcelona's Gavi scored the goal which sends Spain to Germany next summer. Reuters
Spain seal qualification for Euro 2024 with win in Norway
Football

Spain seal qualification for Euro 2024 with win in Norway

Group rivals Scotland have also qualified for the tournament to be held in Germany next summer

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Monday, 16 October 2023, 07:34

Compartir

Both Spain and Scotland confirmed their participation in the finals of Euro 2024 after Luis de la Fuente's team beat an underwhelming Norway side in Oslo on Sunday night by a single goal to nil.

Even though there are two more rounds of qualifying games still to play, Norway's defeat, having played a game more, means both Spain and Scotland (who lost 0-2 to the former in Seville on Thursday) are out of reach and are left to battle it out for top spot during the next international break in mid-November.

Barcelona's Gavi sealed the win for La Roja in the second half with a left-footed strike following a series of rebounds, which required a lengthy VAR review.

This 49th-minute goal forced Norway out of their shell, but Spain's increasingly settled team under De la Fuente showed great maturity and marshalled the threat of both Manchester City's Erling Haaland (absent in the return fixture played at Malaga's La Rosaleda) and Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard incredibly well, almost completely nullifying their threat.

The win means Spain continue their impressive record of not having missed a European Championship since 1992. In Germany next summer they can now compete for a title they previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fans turn out in massive numbers for Kings and Queens Cup finals in Malaga
  2. 2 Spain seal qualification for Euro 2024 with win in Norway
  3. 3 Underdog exceeds all expectations to become Malaga Open tennis champion

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad