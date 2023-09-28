Spain progress to European Cricket Championship semi-final after three action-packed days of play

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain has proved that they are a serious contender to lift this year's trophy at the European Cricket Championship (ECC) after winning five matches in the opening three days. The most important cricket event in Europe, which Malaga province is hosting for the third year in a row at Cártama Oval, opened on Monday 25 September.

Spain was among the first teams to compete and got off to a flying start, dispatching France by seven wickets in the opening game on Monday. The Spaniards repeated that success again against the Greek and Czech teams, with seven-wicket wins, and then saw off Isle of Man by eight wickets to progress through to the final of the group stage.

There, they faced a strong French side who had won three out of their four group stage matches. But the Spanish was too strong, winning in front of their home fans by seven wickets under the lights on Wednesday 27 September, progressing through to the semi-finals for the third consecutive year.

Muhammad Babar was the top scorer for Spain smashing 56 runs off 23 balls, while Hamza Saleem Dar did his job in the bowling department by picking up three wickets.

The championships continue today (Thursday 28 September) with the first matches of the second group, contested by Jersey, Belgium, Guernsey, Croatia and Bulgaria.

A total of 31 teams face-off at Cártama Oval in groups during the first three weeks, before the top-placed countries compete in championship week. The final will be played on 20 October.