Spain lose to Germany and risk a group stage exit from UEFA Women's Euro 2022 The German side showed their worth as they qualified for the quarter-finals despite La Roja's dominance, who need at least a draw in their final game

Spain picked up their first defeat at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament as they were defeated 2-0 by Germany on Tuesday night. The German side have now qualified as group winners, while La Roja need at least a draw in their final group stage match to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The Spanish national side did more than enough to deserve at least a goal against the most successful nation at the tournament, as Germany showed their class and put up an almost impenetrable wall which Spain could not get past.

Head coach Jorge Vilda, who knew just how good an opponent they were about to face, opted for a more conservative approach to the match but without straying too far away from their usual style of play, as he looked to reinforce the midfield with Laia Aleixandri and Patri Guijarro.

Too much to handle

Germany showed their usual, on-pitch virtues of physicality, quick transistions and a vast superiority in set pieces. That's how they opened the scoring within the opening five minutes, by forcing goalkeeper Sandra Paños into a mistake that gifted Klara Buhl with an open goal, which she easily converted.

The second blow for Spain came towards the end of the first half as energy levels dropped. From a corner kick, Germany showed their might as a cross was beautifully met by Alexandra Popp's powerful header.

The German side threatened to score again in the second half, but Spain weren't frightened off. Instead, they patiently chipped away at their opponent's defence, hoping to pull one back, but the group winners were too good.

Spain will next face Denmark on Saturday at 9pm in the final match of the group stage phase. La Roja need at least one point to make it through, as their goal difference is superior.