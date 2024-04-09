Spain to face Northern Ireland in Mallorca this June

Pedro Rodríguez Malaga Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 18:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

Son Moix stadium in Mallorca will play host to the Spanish national team's final football match before Euro 2024 - a friendly against Northern Ireland on 8 June.

The clash, which will kick off at 9.30pm and be broadcast live on Spain's La 1 television station, will take place just a week before La Roja's opening game in Germany against Croatia.

This will be the second of only two games Luis de la Fuente's side have scheduled to make final preparations ahead of the tournament in which they've also been paired with Italy and Albania in the group phase.

The Northern Ireland game will come just three days after Spain face Andorra in Badajoz.