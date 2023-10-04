Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez (right) during a recent meeting in New York with the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. SU
Spain to co-host the football World Cup in 2030
The joint bid with Portugal and Morocco has won over FIFA and the country will once again host the tournament some 48 years after the last time

Ignacio Tylko

Madrid

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 17:30

Spain will host the World Cup in 2030, along with Portugal and Morocco, Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez announced this Wednesday afternoon (4 October).

The so-called 'Iberian bid' will host all the matches of the World Cup to be played in seven years' time, except for three of the first phase, which will be played in Uruguay (the opening match in Montevideo), Argentina and Paraguay, as a nod to the first competition in 1930. These three South American countries, along with Chile, also aspired in another joint bid to host the World Cup.

The decision in favour of Spain, Portugal and Morocco approved by the FIFA Council will be ratified in December 2024 by the FIFA Congress.

The ongoing Rubiales 'kiss on the lips controversy' has not affected the aspirations of Spain, which some 48 years later will once again host a World Cup, after the last one in 1982.

The country's acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, recently took advantage of a meeting in New York with the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, to tell him that Spain, Portugal and Morocco were working hard to put together a "solid and ambitious" candidacy bid.

